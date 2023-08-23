Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.08.2023 | 15:30
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DAS SOLAR CO., LTD.: DAS Solar ranked in BNEF Tier 1 Global PV Manufactures list with N-type modules recognized by the market

QUZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAS Solar, as a leader in N-type technology, has ranked in BloombergNEF(BNEF)'s Tier 1 list of photovoltaic module manufacturers as of Q3 2023, owing to high-efficiency N-type series products, high quality, and great bankability.

BNEF is a leading strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. The PV module manufacturers ranking by BNEF is one of the world's most recognizable, reliable, and rigorous industry ratings systems, and is considered to be a fair, objective, and highly credible authoritative reference for the industry, and is widely recognized by international financial institutions.

As a leading brand in N-type technology, DAS Solar is the first to commercialize a TOPCon production line to gigawatt scale in China. Currently, DAS Solar's cutting-edge TOPCon 3.0 plus cell technology is into mass production, leveraging i-SE, ut-PolySi, and mt-Pass technologies. The cell achieved an impressive cell laboratory efficiency of up to 26.24%, and setting a world record for the open circuit voltage of 730mV. The latest N-type 3.0 series modules, reach a maximum power of 640W, with a module conversion efficiency of up to 23%. Based on market research and trend analysis, DAS Solar also strategically pursued five groundbreaking technological pathways: TOPCon 4.0, TBC, CSPC, TSiP, and SFOS, comprising these next-generation solar cells.

In the face of the booming opportunities of the global PV industry, DAS Solar, founded just five years, actively layout the globalization of the development strategy and keep providing global users with high-efficiency and high-performance N-type products and full-scenario PV system solutions. In 2023, DAS Solar established subsidiaries in Germany and Australia, expanding its business operations throughout Europe, Oceania, and other nearby regions, extending its worldwide presence to more than 60 countries and regions. To fulfill the needs of global consumers in a variety of situations, DAS Solar will continue to offer innovative N-type products and technologies in the future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/das-solar-ranked-in-bnef-tier-1-global-pv-manufactures-list-with-n-type-modules-recognized-by-the-market-301908111.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.