Crown Electrokinetics Appoints Scott Hobbs to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has added Scott Hobbs to its board of directors.

Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman stated, "I'm pleased to welcome Scott to Crown's Board of Directors. Scott Hobbs is an office tenant representation broker in the Greater Dallas Area where he is recognized throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex as one of the most active brokers in the representation of large office tenants, the target audience for our Smart Window Inserts. We look forward to relying on Scott's knowledge and relationships as we move towards commercialization."

Mr. Hobbs is currently an Executive Managing Director for Newark in its Uptown Dallas office. He exclusively represents office tenants locally, nationally, and globally in all manner of transactions ranging from negotiated renewals, relocations, build-to-suit, sublease dispositions, expansion & contraction, and building purchases.

Before entering the real estate industry, Hobbs was a commissioned Navy SEAL Officer for eight years. A decorated combat veteran, he has circled the globe three times in the service of the United States Navy and Joint Special Operations Command.

"For years, I have been personally involved in sourcing other smart glass solutions on behalf of my clients only to be disappointed with what is currently on the market. The inability to retrofit and the exorbitant cost of replacing windows is often prohibitive to adoption by office tenants. When I was introduced to Crown's Smart Glass insert using their Dynamic Tint Film, I was encouraged knowing that it is a perfect solution for both large-scale tenants and building owners alike who are looking for ways to reduce their energy consumption. The savings for them will be significant and immediate," commented Scott Hobbs.

In addition to Mr. Hobbs, the Company's CFO Joel Krutz has also been appointed to the Board of Directors which now is comprised of five members.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks. For more info, please visit: www.crownek.com

