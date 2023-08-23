Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement ("PSA") for the acquisition of additional oil and gas assets (the "Assets") located in the Permian Basin of west central Texas. The PSA is with an arm's length private company (the "Seller") located in Texas, USA.

Highlights:

1200 acres including 9 oil and gas leases adjacent to Wedgemount's core area

8 producing and one injector well currently producing 27 barrels of oil per day

Total consideration of US$650,000 comprised of US$50,000 cash and a US$600,000 vendor take back loan ("VTB")

Non-dilutive to WDGY shareholders as purchase will be financed with cash on hand and VTB loan

Minimal capital required to significantly increase current production

Multiple up-hole shallow targets on acreage for potential future growth

Opportunity to add additional assets in immediate area

Wedgemount will acquire a 100% working interest in 1200 acres including nine oil and gas leases, eight producing and one injector well and all surface facilities. Current production from the eight wells is approximately 27 barrels of oil per day of high quality, low-decline operated production. The area's geology consists of numerous hydrocarbon producing formations which will be targeted by the Company.

"We're excited to announce Wedgemount's third Permian Basin light oil acquisition in our new core area in central Texas," stated Mark Vanry, CEO of Wedgemount. "We believe the new assets offer the same low-cost production upside exhibited by our existing assets. Further, the deal demonstrates the Company's ability to source and execute on low-cost conventional oil acquisitions in central Texas. Field work including chemical treatments and well-workovers are expected to commence immediately upon closing. Additional upside potential includes new zone perfs, and additional wells targeting undeveloped zones."

Terms of the Purchase

In consideration for the purchase of the Assets, Wedgemount will pay the Seller US$50,000 in cash from the balance sheet and a 10%, 24-month take back loan of US$600,000. Wedgemount expects to close the proposed transaction as outlined in the PSA on or before October 31, 2023.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior oil & gas company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in the southern US.

