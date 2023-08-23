Fusion Medical Staffing: PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place To Work Name Fusion to 2023 PEOPLE Companies that Care List

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Fusion is being honored on the 2023 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list for the second consecutive year by Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE Magazine. Earning a spot on this list shows that Fusion has surpassed significant benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in America.

Fusion Honored on 2023 PEOPLE Companies that Care® List

To be considered for placement on this list, Fusion employees were surveyed about equity, leadership, communication, and other areas of the company. In that survey, 93% of Fusion employees say they feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community and 92% say they feel a sense of pride for what Fusion accomplishes.

"This award means so much to the entire team at Fusion because it's a measurement of how we operate within our walls plus how we work to improve the lives of those around us," said Steve Koesters, President and CEO. "We believe in creating an environment where every employee is given the tools to reach their goals while helping others along the way."

Fusion does this by organizing several community engagement opportunities throughout the year and offering employees more than 20 development programs, including mentorship, personal growth, and educational courses.

The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, and other demographic identifiers.

"Never before have we seen the way we all work shift so dramatically," says PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Wendy Naugle. "The companies on this list keep their employees and their communities front and center while thinking about how we can work together better - and do better for our neighbors and our planet."

To learn more about how Fusion is working to make the healthcare experience simple and efficient for travelers, go to fusionmedstaff.com.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company working to improve the clinician and patient experience from multiple angles. The company consists of three business units: Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities so they can focus on what really matters: patient care. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Contact Information:

Leah Kemple

Public Relations Specialist

leah.kemple@fusionmedstaff.com

4025755625

SOURCE: Fusion

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776138/PEOPLE-Magazine-and-Great-Place-To-Work-Name-Fusion-to-2023-PEOPLE-Companies-that-Care-List