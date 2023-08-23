Eric Helbig Joins Harris Data Integrity Solutions as Vice President of Sales

NIAGARA FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Harris Data Integrity Solutions, the leading provider of best-in-class patient data integrity services and software, announced today the appointment of Eric Helbig as vice president of sales. He brings more than two decades of executive leadership to his role overseeing sales operations and designing and implementing sales strategies to expand the firm's footprint among the nation's leading hospitals and health systems.

"Eric's expertise in change management, strategic marketing and sales planning, and performance optimization make him a great addition to the Harris Data Integrity Solutions leadership team," said Lora Hefton, executive vice president of Harris Data Integrity Solutions. "His impressive track record of designing highly effective sales strategies and optimizing team performance are an asset as we continue to focus on expanding the reach of our innovative data integrity services and solutions."

Helbig has deep roots in advanced sales, operations, Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), leadership team management, and national sales. Previously, he was director of enterprise sales and strategic partners for MedPro Inc., where he launched two new product verticals, expanded the company's business and government process outsourcing footprints, and increased overall revenues by 19% in one year. Past positions also include executive vice president with Pharma Logistics, regional franchise management-Midwest sales for ClearPayFS, and regional director of sales for EMG-First American Payment Systems. He holds a bachelor's degree in international business management from Saint Louis University and is Six Sigma Yellow and Green Belt certified, as well as Sandler Sales Certified Silver and Bronze.

"I am thrilled to be joining Harris Data Integrity Solutions and working to expand its footprint in the critical patient data integrity market," said Helbig. "Not only are patient identification and patient the foundation of quality patient care and safety, but a clean MPI is integral to effective revenue cycle management and advancing interoperability, as well as optimizing the impact of advanced health IT. I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue raising the profile of Harris Data Integrity Solutions and its ground-breaking suite of advanced technology solutions and services that address the many challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity."

About Harris Data Integrity Solutions

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology solutions and services includes CuraMatch automated duplicate resolution, SmartIX Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) and MPI Clean-up Services. For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com.

