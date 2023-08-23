International Paper Company: International Paper Is Teaching Water Stewardship to the Next Generation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / International Paper Company

Click here to watch our Water is Wonderful curriculum in action

Water is essential. Two-thirds of our planet is covered with water, yet only a small percentage is usable, so we must act to protect this valuable resource. At International Paper, water is a critical part of our manufacturing process, and so we have an opportunity to play a key role in conserving and protecting our local water resources.

Did you know 88% of water used in our mill manufacturing process in 2022 was treated and returned to the environment? We've made great strides in water conservation, but we still have work to do in order to meet our Vision 2030 goal to reduce water usage by 25% across our mill system.

We must pass this care of water on to the next generation. IP is partnering with local schools and other organizations in our communities to educate elementary school students on what it means to be a good steward of the water we have through IP's Water is Wonderful curriculum. From the scarcity of clean, fresh water, to how IP uses water in our paper making process, students will learn about the role we all play in water stewardship.

By taking actionable steps, we are confident that we can achieve our water stewardship goals and contribute to a more sustainable future. Click here to access International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report and learn more about the company's water target and initiatives.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and pulp, employing approximately 4,200 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Pulp production is centered in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include Kraft linerboard and recycled containerboard, as well as pulp.





