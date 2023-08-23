Innovative Beverage Manufacturing Equipment Provider Offers One-Stop-Shop for Distillers to Address All Aspects of Expanding into Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktails, Including Unique Financing Options

The Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktail Sector is experiencing explosive growth

Lotus Beverage Alliance is an exhibitor (Booth #631) at the American Distiller Institute (ADI) Craft Spirits Conference & Vendor Expo

Experts from Lotus are available to discuss how distillers can grow and diversify their product lines.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Lotus Beverage Alliance, a collective of experienced craft beverage equipment manufacturing companies, today announced its turnkey, end-to-end suite of hardware, software, and financing solutions to help distillers quickly and cost-effectively expand into the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) canned cocktail sector. The portfolio of products includes a comprehensive array of distilling equipment spanning every step from grain to cocktail. Lotus also has a competitive financing program for spirits makers that enables startups and scale-ups to acquire the hardware, control systems, canning lines, and ingredients they need without the upfront costs.





John Ansbro, CEO of Lotus Beverage Alliance. The company just launched a new end-to-end solution for distillers to add ready-to-drink canned cocktails to their line of beverages.



"Lotus Beverage Alliance is committed to helping spirits distillers quickly and cost-effectively expand into the lucrative canned cocktail market," said John Ansbro, CEO of Beverage Alliance. "Our complete line of solutions eliminates the need for sourcing each piece of manufacturing equipment from dozens of different equipment vendors, a time-consuming and expensive process. Our team of helpful experts can answer questions and provide recommendations on the best equipment to fit every distiller's unique needs. Further, our financing program removes the burden of upfront investment costs that prohibit many beverage companies from scaling and diversifying into the RTD market."





The Mancos canning system delivers a high-quality packaging experience for distillers adding a canned cocktail beverage to its product line. See the Mancos on display at the ADI 2023 Craft Spirits Conference & Vendor Expo in Las Vegas at Lotus Beverage Aliiance's booth, #631.

According to research firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the RTD canned cocktail market will reach $57.2 billion by 2032 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6 percent. The growing consumer interest in canned cocktails began with a shift towards at-home cocktail occasions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand has only increased since then, with numerous large spirits makers entering the category with higher quality options that have moved the market into maturity. Distillers can take advantage of this trend by making strategic investments and creating unique offerings to build consumer loyalty and capture market share. Lotus Beverage Alliance has produced the industry's most comprehensive suite of products, including turnkey distilling systems, mash equipment, fermenters and cellar tanks, controls, pumps, and distillate storage.

Through the collective financial power of its six member companies, the Lotus Beverage Alliance offers the following as part of its solution for spirits distillers:

State-of-the-art distilling systems ranging from 150 L (40 Gallons) to 3,000 L (793 Gallons). Universal and compact stills to support a range of spirits.

ranging from 150 L (40 Gallons) to 3,000 L (793 Gallons). Universal and compact stills to support a range of spirits. The industry's widest array of cellar tanks , including fermenters and brite tanks for any size commercial distillery. Choose from jacketed or non-jacketed fermenters for healthy fermentation and brite tanks for conditioning and serving.

, including fermenters and brite tanks for any size commercial distillery. Choose from jacketed or non-jacketed fermenters for healthy fermentation and brite tanks for conditioning and serving. Multiple mash systems to fit any commercial production needs. Whether spirits makers are distilling wort, full mash (grain-in), or other starches, Lotus offers the quality equipment distillers need.

to fit any commercial production needs. Whether spirits makers are distilling wort, full mash (grain-in), or other starches, Lotus offers the quality equipment distillers need. Controls and automation systems to program a production line, enabling process automation and integrating all aspects of the distilling process.

to program a production line, enabling process automation and integrating all aspects of the distilling process. Modular canning systems for packaging carbonated spirits, with multiple product options based on output and price points, make adding an instant canning line to your distillery possible.

for packaging carbonated spirits, with multiple product options based on output and price points, make adding an instant canning line to your distillery possible. Industry-unique financing program with a fast approval process (usually less than 48 hours) and same-day funding, competitive fixed interest rates, and monthly payment options to help beverage makers budget more effectively. Up to 25% of soft costs can be included in financing, such as delivery, taxes, ingredients, consumables, and more.

Lotus Beverage Alliance is the unified brand formed by the merger of six innovators in the beverage manufacturing equipment sector: Alpha Brewing Operations, GW Kent, Twin Monkeys, Stout Tanks and Kettles, Brewmation, and Automated Extractions. Meet the Lotus Beverage Alliance team at show booth 631 at the ADI Spirits Conference & Vendor Expo, Las Vegas, August 23 and 24. For more information about the Lotus Beverage Alliance financing program, visit https://lotusbevalliance.com/financing-with-lotus/.

About Lotus Beverage Alliance:

Lotus Beverage Alliance is a collective group of experienced companies with extensive knowledge and professional insight into the craft beverage industry. The organization was formed to bring excitement and resources to craft brewing companies by providing an advanced and comprehensive product line, knowledgeable technical guidance, immediate equipment and parts availability, and an excellent customer service team. To learn more about Lotus Beverage Alliance, please visit lotusbevalliance.com.

