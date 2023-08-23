Neville Joins the Fast-Growing Leader in Disruptive Circularity that is Reimagining the Apparel Industry by Producing Innovative Low Impact, High Quality Recycled Cotton Fiber at Scale

Recover, the leading materials science company and scale producer of sustainable, high quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, today announced an expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Matthew Neville as the company's first global chief commercial officer. Neville is a seasoned apparel industry executive that joins Recover from Coats Group plc where he was managing director for global apparel accounts.

"Recover is filling an immense market void by providing a scale solution to a global environmental issue for which retailers and brands, and ultimately consumers, are demanding a solution. Matthew's invaluable experience in working closely with the industry's leading brands and retailers to provide them with innovative and foundational building blocks for textile solutions will enable Recover to accelerate its leadership in the industry-wide transition to more sustainable materials. We're honored to welcome Matthew to the Recover team," said Alfredo Ferre, fourth-generation family steward of Recover.

Recover has perfected the art and science of scaled production of sustainable recycled cotton fiber over more than 75 years across multiple generations of the Ferre family in Spain. Today, Recover is supported by leading institutional investors including STORY3 Capital, Goldman Sachs, Fortress Investment Group and Eldridge Industries, among others. The company offers plug and play supply chain integration, technical support, flexible applications, and collaborative innovation around circularity and serves some of the largest and most recognizable retailers, brands and vendors in the world. Recover's scale solution is grounded in proprietary IP that provides cost-competitive, maximum-performance recycled cotton fiber with immediate and meaningful sustainability impact. As part of its disruptive efforts, the company opened the world's largest technically advanced facility for mechanically recycling cotton fiber in the country of Bangladesh in 2022, adding to existing facilities in Spain and Pakistan.

"For change to happen at scale across the fashion industry, we need partnership with all constituents. I'm excited to join Recover to accelerate industry-wide adoption of Recover fiber through providing value-added solutions in a collaborative manner. As the apparel industry transforms to a more sustainable state, the Recover brand is increasingly an important part of leading retailers' and brands' sustainability commitments and credentials. As such, a growing number of Recover's customers are co-branding products with Recover to showcase that they have been produced with the company's recycled cotton fiber. The Recover team has built a powerful engine that combines proprietary technology, data, best-in-class product, and brand, driving rapid growth at scale unlike anything I've ever seen," said Neville who continued, "A core part of my initial focus will be on building a global customer focused sales team, increasing customer engagement levels, driving end-to-end customer facing projects, and developing sustainable material roadmaps in partnership with retailers and brands to meet their own sustainability targets. I'm thrilled to get started."

Neville has spent his career providing innovative and value-added solutions to retailers, brands, and vendors. Most recently, Neville led the sales efforts for Coats Group within the apparel sector. In this role, Neville led sales of value-enhancing solutions to a vast array of the world's leading retailers, brands, and vendors. As such, Neville has an acute understanding of the collaborative solutions that are needed to further accelerate the apparel industry's adoption of sustainable solutions.

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company that committed to redefining and building a more sustainable future for the apparel industry by using its proprietary technology and data driven processes to provide low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends at scale. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. Recover's brand ethos, communication ecosystem and brand and retailer collaborations empower consumers to participate in creating a more sustainable tomorrow. The company is backed by leading institutional investors including STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs.

For more information, contact us at press@recoverfiber.com, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822614876/en/

Contacts:

press@recoverfiber.com