

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India's Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon.



The Vikram lander that touched down on the lunar surface carries the six-wheeled Pragyaan rover.



In the coming days, it is expected to roam the lunar surface gathering images and data.



Scientists believe craters that are permanently in shadow on the dark side of the Moon may hold frozen water.



This is the third time in succession that ISRO has successfully inserted its spacecraft into the lunar orbit.



Last week, Russia's unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft failed to reach target and crashed into the Moon.



