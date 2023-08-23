PREPARE FOR RE-ENTRY: HAZIMATION ELEVATES MOONTOPIA WITH A NEW GAMEPLAY UPDATE

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HaZimation, the UK-based production company and global video game developer is pleased to announce a new gameplay update for Moontopia in Fortnite. Most recently released a month ago, the update focuses on providing more player agency to the last section of the game where players need to access the last available shuttle to get back home to Earth and escape the monster-infested moonbase.

Taking inspiration from their top Fortnite players' experience and feedback, the HaZimation game dev team identified an opportunity to intensify the finale of Moontopia's story and process of collecting keys to access the ship, creating a thrilling and engaging game experience, keeping players on the edge of their seats. The studio redesigned the moon-base game loop and mechanic. Players must now collect a number of coins stashed in crates across the moonbase and deposit them to get a ticket to board the shuttle in time before it takes off.

In a statement, Game Director and Producer, HaZ Dulull said:

We've been testing this new update and it is definitely a nail biting experience. One of the most remarkable advantages that UEFN provides indie game devs like us is the capacity to enhance and optimise our game quickly in response to player feedback. This allows us to effortlessly roll out new updates on the fly.

Undoubtedly, the addition of the ticking time clock has enhanced the game experience beyond what it was when first launched. We're looking forward to players revisiting the game with this new mission update.

The studio's decision to offer players more agency over this Fortnite game and encourage high replay factor in both solo and multiplayer experiences is key to the success in the update. Accompanied by fixes for existing bugs and gameplay balancing, this update provides a more heightened and tense experience for players in Moontopia.

To get a sneak peek of the update, watch this gameplay clip: https://youtu.be/Ltv_MMmyFrI

The game is available in Fortnite with the following Island Code: 3538-0241-3570

About HaZimation

Established in 2017, HaZimation is a global production studio focused on developing and producing innovative TV series, feature films and video games. Founded by filmmaker Hasraf "HaZ" Dulull and veteran producer Paula Crickard, the studio is a leading creator and producer known for content that elevates the art of animation with state-of-the-art technology, top talent and incorporation of the metaverse. HaZ is known for his work on the Disney Channel's FAST LAYNE (2019), whilst Paula is known for post-production on THE PROTEGE (2021), EXPEND4BLES (2023). HaZimation works with artists and global partners to produce innovative content through a proprietary production pipeline incorporating Unreal Engine. The studio is known for its work on RIFT (2022), The MUTANT YEAR ZERO sizzle trailer (2020), 2036 ORIGIN UNKNOWN (2018) and THE BEYOND (2018). HaZimation is currently producing the animated feature film, MUTANT YEAR ZERO and developing the video game spin-off to RIFT called MAX BEYOND. Other games in active development include the neon-soaked side-scroller shooter SYNCROMANIA, the open-world MMO-style game XLANTIS and the Fortnite adventure MOONTOPIA.

