US Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Market worth $8.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US JADC2 Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.7 % during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) market is experiencing significant growth due to the evolving nature of modern warfare and the pressing need for integrated, data-driven, and interoperable military operations. Traditional conflicts have given way to complex battlespaces that span land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace, requiring seamless coordination and real-time decision-making. As adversaries adopt sophisticated technologies and unconventional tactics, armed forces recognize the imperative of staying ahead in terms of technology and strategy.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=56773904

Browse in-depth TOC on "US Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Market"

100 - Tables

50 - Figures

200 - Pages

US Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $8.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% Market Size Available for 2019-2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Application, Solution and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Training and skill development Key Market Opportunities Usage beyond military applications Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of new technologies

JADC2 addresses this need by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing, and communication systems to create a unified command and control infrastructure. The US JADC2 industry growth is fueled by the demand for real-time situational awareness, enabling commanders to make informed choices in dynamic environments. The emergence of autonomous systems, unmanned vehicles, and the integration of multi-domain operations further accelerates the adoption of JADC2 solutions.

Based on Application, SATCOM segment is expected to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period.

ATCOM serves as the backbone of JADC2 by providing the essential link for transmitting critical information, intelligence, and commands between ground, air, sea, and space assets. SATCOM ensures that commanders and decision-makers have access to up-to-date situational awareness data, enabling swift responses to evolving threats and dynamic scenarios. Moreover, the global reach of SATCOM capabilities facilitates multinational collaboration, allowing allied forces to seamlessly integrate their efforts in joint operations. The potential disruption of traditional communication infrastructures in contested environments, along with the necessity for secure and resilient communication channels, further drives the significance of SATCOM within the JADC2 framework.

Based on the Platform segment, the Airborne segment will acquire the largest market share during the forecast period.

Airborne platforms, including aircraft and drones, offer unparalleled advantages in terms of mobility, versatility, and rapid response. They can swiftly traverse vast distances, enabling real-time surveillance, data collection, and communication across various operational theaters. This agility and situational awareness are particularly crucial in dynamic and dispersed battlespaces, where timely decision-making is paramount. Airborne platforms equipped with advanced sensors, communication systems, and data analytics capabilities can gather and relay critical information, enhancing commanders' understanding of the battlespace and enabling them to make informed decisions. Moreover, the airborne domain holds a strategic advantage in accessing and controlling the electromagnetic spectrum, a key component of modern warfare. As air-based technologies continue to advance, the JADC2 Airborne Platform's ability to seamlessly integrate with other domains, including land, sea, space, and cyberspace, positions it as a linchpin for achieving comprehensive and effective joint command and control.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=56773904

Based on Solution, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing prominence of JADC2 software is driven by its pivotal role in revolutionizing modern military operations. JADC2 Software serves as the digital nerve center, orchestrating seamless coordination across various domains, including land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace. In this age of information-driven warfare, quick and informed decision-making is the linchpin of success. JADC2 Software empowers commanders with real-time insights derived from vast data streams, enhancing situational awareness and enabling agile responses to dynamic threats.

Key Players-

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Bae Systems (UK), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), and General Dynamics Corporation are some of the leading companies in the US JADC2 companies. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=56773904

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Turret System Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, Stabilization Unit), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027

Armored Vehicles Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles), Type (Electric, Conventional), Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked), Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale, Region - Forecast to 2027

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility, Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement), Mode of Operation, Size, System, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027

Military Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Technology, System (Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, Power Conversion, Transmission System), Platform, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Artillery Systems Market by Type (Howitzers, Rocket Launchers, Mortars, Anti-air weapons, Artillery), Range(Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Subsystem and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/jadc2-technology-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/jadc2-technology.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-joint-all-domain-command-and-control-jadc2-market-worth-8-6-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301907921.html