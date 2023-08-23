Auditoria.AI Receives Industry-Wide Recognition for Groundbreaking AI Advancements in First Half of 2023

The Pioneer in Automated, AI-Powered Intelligent Apps for Finance Receives Numerous Industry Accolades and Recognition in 1H 2023

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / AUDITORIA.AI , the pioneer in automated, AI-powered intelligent apps for finance, today announced prestigious industry recognition and accolades through the first half of 2023 as well as notable recognition from a top research firm as a must-have emerging technology in finance. Fueled by market demand for intelligent apps, Auditoria's industry recognition and achievements through the first half of 2023 set the stage for sustained industry and company success through the end of the year.

"In the first half of 2023, we are humbled and honored to have been recognized by industry leaders and experts for our dedication to transforming back-office financial processes through our AI-driven automation solutions," says Rohit Gupta, CEO of Auditoria. "The accolades and recognition we've received underscore the entire Auditoria team's commitment to excellence and the positive impact we're making in the world of finance automation. We are not only shaping the future of automation, we are setting the standard for it."

Continued Industry Recognition and Accolades

Gartner recognized Auditoria in the 2023 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies in Finance . This inclusion recognizes Auditoria as a must-know emerging technology designed to help enterprise architecture and technology leaders. Additionally, Constellation Research named Auditoria to the Constellation ShortList for AI Driven - Cognitive Applications for Q3 of 2023. Cognitive applications run mission-critical business systems in a continuous, self-driving, self-learning, auto-compliant, self-securing, and self-healing approach.

Auditoria received a number of prestigious awards during the first half of the year adding to the already impressive roster of industry awards to date. After a competitive selection process, The SaaS Awards named Auditoria to the 2023 SaaS Awards Finalist for Best SaaS for Improved Productivity (USA). Additionally, Auditoria was named a finalist in the IT Automation/RPA category for CRN's 2023 Tech Innovators Awards . Lastly, Auditoria was named a finalist for the 2023 SSON Impact Awards for Technology of the Year at the North American Impact Awards Gala.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of AI-driven financial automation, Auditoria has not only been at the forefront but has been acknowledged as a trailblazer," says Adina Simu, Chief Product and Commercial Officer, Co-Founder at Auditoria. "These accomplishments throughout the first half of 2023 fuel our drive to continuously push the boundaries of what's possible in finance automation. As we look ahead, the team at Auditoria remains devoted to enhancing our offerings and forging strategic partnerships that will transform the finance back office."

In addition to award recognition, Auditoria will also hold a presence at the upcoming Workday Rising 2023 in San Francisco, California, where it will showcase its Advanced Supplier Automation offering. During the conference, Auditoria.AI will present two insightful speaking sessions that highlight the transformative power of intelligent automation and the competitive edge AI brings to the finance office. In addition to the company's speaking sessions, Auditoria will be present in the Venture Theater at Workday Rising where it will be demonstrating its generative AI capabilities with Auditoria SmartBots .

Fourth-Annual State of Automation Report

Further establishing itself as a trailblazer in the industry, Auditoria recently announced the results of the fourth-annual State of Automation in the Finance Office report. The 2023 State of Automation in the Finance Office Report provides valuable insights for finance professionals seeking to enhance their operations and drive success. Survey results indicated the pressing need for automation solutions to address challenges such as time-consuming manual tasks, inefficient data management, and unresponsive stakeholder interactions.

Key findings indicate that Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable are the most labor-intensive finance functions, as reported by 34.6% and 22.2% of respondents, respectively. Results also note the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI and Machine Learning are key priorities for finance professionals, with 40.4% emphasizing process enhancements and 32% highlighting AI and Machine Learning as the top technology trend.

Gartner Disclaimer

About Auditoria

Auditoria is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, OCR, and advanced RPA, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies including Armanino, Arrive Logistics, FreshWorks, LiveRamp, UserTesting, and more use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

