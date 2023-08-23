Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
WKN: A1CTAF | ISIN: JP3165000005 | Ticker-Symbol: ANK
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2023 | 15:06
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo International appoints Alasdair Walker Regional Head of Distribution, Insurance, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Alasdair Walker as Regional Head of Distribution, Insurance, Asia Pacific. He will be based in Singapore and report to Paul O'Neill, President of Commercial Lines, Insurance, Asia Pacific (APAC).

"Alasdair's appointment represents a continuation of Sompo International's expansion through high-calibre hires in the APAC region. His wide range of experience across distribution channels and product lines, coupled with his commitment to deliver superior client service, leaves him singularly well-positioned to further develop our network in APAC. I look forward to welcoming Alasdair to our growing Singapore insurance team as we accelerate our growth in this exciting market full of opportunity," Mr. O'Neill commented.

Alasdair joins Sompo International from Allianz, where he held positions in London, Johannesburg and most recently Singapore as Regional Head of Distribution, managing a team across seven locations.

About Sompo International

"Sompo International" refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. ("Sompo Holdings"). With more than 9000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 35 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor's on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Sompo International contacts:

Cara Gallagher
EVP, Global Head of Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Robyn Fonde
VP, Global Head of Media, PR and Advertising
Phone: +1 914 426 0241
Email: rfonde@sompo-intl.com

Nicola Burgoyne
VP, Marketing & Communications, Global Markets
Phone: +44 (0)7721 669129
Email: nburgoyne@sompo-intl.com


