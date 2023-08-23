SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) today announced operating results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2023 versus the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

" We are pleased to deliver another quarter of strong earnings. We significantly exceeded profitability estimates with an operating margin of 14.6% with earnings per share of $3.12, well-above our pre-pandemic results. Our sales ran -11.9% in Q2, but our 2-year comp was essentially flat, and our 4-year comp to 2019 was +39.7%. We achieved these results against an increasingly promotional environment and softening industry metrics by focusing on regular price selling, driving improved customer service and controlling costs," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alber concluded, " Connecting these results to our expectation for the balance of the year, we are updating our guidance to reflect both the ongoing topline uncertainty and the proven strength in our operating model. We now expect annual revenues to come in at a range of down 5% to down 10%, but we are raising our outlook on operating margin to a range of 15% to 16%. The reduction in our revenue outlook is offset by our raised operating margin guidance."

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Comparable brand revenue -11.9% with a 2-year comp -0.6% and a 4-year comp +39.7%.

Gross margin of 40.7% -280bps to LY with selling margin -90bps due to higher shipping and freight costs, and occupancy deleverage of 190bps. Occupancy costs +5.3% to $203 million.

SG&A rate of 26.1% -30bps to LY driven by employment and advertising leverage. SG&A -13.7% to $486 million.

Operating income of $272 million with an operating margin of 14.6%.

Diluted EPS of $3.12 per share.

Merchandise inventories -16% to $1.3 billion.

Cash at quarter-end of $514 million with no borrowings outstanding.

Operating cash flow of $372 million funding dividends and stock repurchases.

OUTLOOK

We are revising our fiscal 2023 guidance to reflect lower net revenue trends and higher operating margin expectations. The net effect of these changes holds earnings materially in line with our prior implied EPS guidance.

In fiscal 2023, we now expect net revenue growth in the range of -5% to -10% with an operating margin between 15% to 16%.

Over the long-term, we continue to expect mid-to-high single-digit annual net revenue growth with operating margin above 15%.

SEC REGULATION G - NON-GAAP INFORMATION

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Exhibit 1 provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability and limited visibility of excluded items; these excluded items include exit costs associated with the closure of our West Coast manufacturing facility and the exiting of Aperture, a division of our Outward, Inc. subsidiary, as well as costs related to reduction-in-force initiatives. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and our financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of our President and Chief Executive Officer, our updated fiscal year 2023 outlook and long-term financial targets, and statements regarding our industry trends and business strategies.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending; the continuing impact of inflation and measures to control inflation, including raising interest rates, on consumer spending; the continuing impact of the coronavirus, war in Ukraine, and shortages of various raw materials on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand; labor and material shortages; the outcome of our growth initiatives; new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy, supply chain, product, transportation and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the impact of current and potential future tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; the potential for increased corporate income taxes; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our public announcements, reports to stockholders and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 30, 2023. As a result, all financial results described here should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham and GreenRow - are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts. Our company is Good By Design - we've deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we're united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,862,614 100.0 % $ 2,137,537 100.0 % $ 3,618,065 100.0 % $ 4,028,764 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 1,105,047 59.3 1,208,728 56.5 2,185,439 60.4 2,271,407 56.4 Gross profit 757,567 40.7 928,809 43.5 1,432,626 39.6 1,757,357 43.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 486,019 26.1 563,288 26.4 961,601 26.6 1,068,355 26.5 Operating income 271,548 14.6 365,521 17.1 471,025 13.0 689,002 17.1 Interest expense (income), net (3,335 ) (0.2 ) (344 ) - (8,833 ) (0.3 ) (507 ) - Earnings before income taxes 274,883 14.8 365,865 17.1 479,858 13.3 689,509 17.1 Income taxes 73,376 3.9 98,790 4.6 121,820 3.4 168,321 4.2 Net earnings $ 201,507 10.8 % $ 267,075 12.5 % $ 358,038 9.9 % $ 521,188 12.9 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $ 3.14 $ 3.92 $ 5.51 $ 7.50 Diluted $ 3.12 $ 3.87 $ 5.46 $ 7.36 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 64,163 68,180 65,006 69,516 Diluted 64,526 69,081 65,586 70,844

2nd Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth (Decline)1 Net Revenues Comparable Brand Revenue

Growth (Decline) (In millions, except percentages) Q2 23 Q2 22 Q2 23 Q2 22 Pottery Barn $ 786 $ 879 (10.6 )% 21.5 % West Elm 484 608 (20.8 ) 6.1 Williams Sonoma 245 249 (0.7 ) 0.5 Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 256 284 (9.0 ) 5.3 Other2 92 118 N/A N/A Total $ 1,863 $ 2,138 (11.9 )% 11.3 % 1 See the Company's 10-K and 10-Q for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 13-week basis, and includes business-to-business revenues. 2 Primarily consists of net revenues from Rejuvenation, our international franchise operations, and Mark and Graham.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of (In thousands, except per share amounts) July 30,

2023 January 29,

2023 July 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 514,435 $ 367,344 $ 124,944 Accounts receivable, net 117,045 115,685 133,500 Merchandise inventories, net 1,300,838 1,456,123 1,542,428 Prepaid expenses 73,521 64,961 102,312 Other current assets 26,293 31,967 25,537 Total current assets 2,032,132 2,036,080 1,928,721 Property and equipment, net 1,036,407 1,065,381 973,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,232,925 1,286,452 1,174,354 Deferred income taxes, net 73,610 81,389 52,897 Goodwill 77,322 77,307 85,269 Other long-term assets, net 119,415 116,407 104,257 Total assets $ 4,571,811 $ 4,663,016 $ 4,319,174 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 597,104 $ 508,321 $ 680,097 Accrued expenses 184,996 247,594 244,559 Gift card and other deferred revenue 435,369 479,229 498,354 Income taxes payable 127,581 61,204 87,159 Operating lease liabilities 222,155 231,965 206,931 Other current liabilities 96,645 108,138 93,945 Total current liabilities 1,663,850 1,636,451 1,811,045 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,168,221 1,211,693 1,115,501 Other long-term liabilities 118,785 113,821 114,349 Total liabilities 2,950,856 2,961,965 3,040,895 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized, none issued - - - Common stock: $0.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 64,145, 66,226, and 67,057 shares issued and outstanding at July 30, 2023, January 29, 2023 and July 31, 2022, respectively 642 663 671 Additional paid-in capital 551,507 573,117 541,895 Retained earnings 1,084,772 1,141,819 750,083 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,540 ) (13,809 ) (13,631 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,426 ) (739 ) (739 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,620,955 1,701,051 1,278,279 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,571,811 $ 4,663,016 $ 4,319,174

Retail Store Data

(unaudited) Beginning of quarter End of quarter As of April 30, 2023 Openings Closings July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 Pottery Barn 188 3 (1 ) 190 189 Williams Sonoma 165 - (1 ) 164 175 West Elm 123 1 (1 ) 123 121 Pottery Barn Kids 46 - - 46 52 Rejuvenation 9 - - 9 9 Total 531 4 (3 ) 532 546

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended (In thousands) July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 358,038 $ 521,188 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 110,843 102,455 Loss on disposal/impairment of assets 14,185 5,413 Non-cash lease expense 126,981 110,511 Deferred income taxes (3,841 ) (7,636 ) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards 12,334 10,828 Stock-based compensation expense 44,159 51,743 Other (1,647 ) (1,481 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (1,502 ) (1,985 ) Merchandise inventories 154,712 (295,458 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,615 ) (30,585 ) Accounts payable 87,840 59,404 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (67,955 ) (78,895 ) Gift card and other deferred revenue (43,699 ) 50,503 Operating lease liabilities (135,206 ) (120,036 ) Income taxes payable 66,358 7,623 Net cash provided by operating activities 714,985 383,592 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (92,880 ) (148,548 ) Other 211 86 Net cash used in investing activities (92,669 ) (148,462 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (310,000 ) (766,424 ) Payment of dividends (116,643 ) (112,674 ) Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards (49,950 ) (79,275 ) Net cash used in financing activities (476,593 ) (958,373 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,368 (2,151 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 147,091 (725,394 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 367,344 850,338 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 514,435 $ 124,944

Exhibit 1 2nd Quarter GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(unaudited) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues Occupancy costs $ 203,259 10.9 % $ 192,964 9.0 % $ 405,871 11.2 % $ 379,370 9.4 % Exit Costs1 - - (239 ) - Non-GAAP occupancy costs $ 203,259 10.9 % $ 192,964 9.0 % $ 405,632 11.2 % $ 379,370 9.4 % Gross profit $ 757,567 40.7 % $ 928,809 43.5 % $ 1,432,626 39.6 % $ 1,757,357 43.6 % Exit Costs1 - - $ 2,141 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 757,567 40.7 % $ 928,809 43.5 % $ 1,434,767 39.7 % $ 1,757,357 43.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 486,019 26.1 % $ 563,288 26.4 % $ 961,601 26.6 % $ 1,068,355 26.5 % Exit Costs1 - - (15,790 ) - Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 - - (8,316 ) - Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 486,019 26.1 % $ 563,288 26.4 % $ 937,495 25.9 % $ 1,068,355 26.5 % Operating income $ 271,548 14.6 % $ 365,521 17.1 % $ 471,025 13.0 % $ 689,002 17.1 % Exit Costs1 - - 17,931 - Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 - - 8,316 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 271,548 14.6 % $ 365,521 17.1 % $ 497,272 13.7 % $ 689,002 17.1 % $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate Income taxes $ 73,376 26.7 % $ 98,790 27.0 % $ 121,820 25.4 % $ 168,321 24.4 % Exit Costs1 - - 4,690 - Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 - - 2,174 - Non-GAAP income taxes $ 73,376 26.7 % $ 98,790 27.0 % $ 128,684 25.4 % $ 168,321 24.4 % Diluted EPS $ 3.12 $ 3.87 $ 5.46 $ 7.36 Exit Costs1 - - 0.20 - Reduction-in-force Initiatives2 - - 0.09 - Non-GAAP diluted EPS3 $ 3.12 $ 3.87 $ 5.75 $ 7.36 1 During Q1 2023, we incurred exit costs of $17.9 million, including $9.3 million associated with the closure of our West Coast manufacturing facility and $8.6 million associated with the exiting of Aperture, a division of our Outward, Inc. subsidiary. 2 During Q1 2023, we incurred costs related to reduction-in-force initiatives of $8.3 million primarily in our corporate functions. 3 Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share.

SEC Regulation G - Non-GAAP Information

These tables include non-GAAP occupancy costs, gross profit, gross margin, selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

