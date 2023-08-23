Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23
23 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 127,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.650p. The highest price paid per share was 550.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0156% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 493,730,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 813,325,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
941
540.20
08:10:00
574
540.20
08:10:00
370
539.80
08:11:34
872
539.80
08:11:34
1434
539.20
08:13:57
1374
539.20
08:18:59
61
539.40
08:21:33
361
539.40
08:21:33
97
539.40
08:21:33
191
539.40
08:21:33
836
539.40
08:21:33
611
539.20
08:23:14
1332
539.00
08:25:58
1164
541.00
08:31:38
180
541.00
08:31:38
750
540.60
08:31:38
1326
540.80
08:35:57
503
541.60
08:39:42
993
541.60
08:40:08
1444
541.80
08:47:11
1100
541.60
08:59:12
251
541.60
08:59:12
1272
540.40
09:04:53
705
541.60
09:14:27
554
541.60
09:14:27
1405
542.40
09:20:18
1526
543.20
09:35:26
611
545.80
09:42:21
|
303
546.20
09:42:25
1512
546.20
09:42:25
438
546.60
09:42:29
348
546.60
09:42:29
1384
548.00
09:43:13
1498
547.80
09:43:13
1289
547.60
09:43:35
1460
547.40
09:43:42
105
547.40
09:44:41
1332
547.40
09:44:41
476
547.20
09:51:11
1017
547.20
09:51:22
214
547.80
09:55:24
529
548.00
09:58:43
851
548.00
09:58:43
1391
548.60
10:07:59
1310
548.80
10:14:20
1335
548.60
10:18:43
124
548.60
10:18:43
750
549.40
10:40:27
1226
549.80
10:43:24
1232
550.40
10:48:24
1527
550.20
10:58:55
1505
550.20
11:06:16
1527
550.60
11:22:35
1473
550.40
11:29:43
1330
549.60
11:40:01
1384
546.40
11:50:02
1266
544.60
12:04:14
1
544.60
12:19:35
1487
545.40
12:25:06
752
545.00
12:28:02
768
545.00
12:28:02
724
545.20
12:33:51
457
545.20
12:39:16
738
545.00
12:40:09
536
545.00
12:40:09
3
545.80
12:58:03
355
545.80
13:01:23
574
545.80
13:02:00
671
545.60
13:04:23
795
545.60
13:04:23
110
545.40
13:18:14
1242
545.40
13:18:14
1250
544.60
13:31:45
1616
545.00
13:35:50
1319
545.00
13:35:50
568
545.60
13:46:08
808
545.60
13:46:08
484
545.20
13:52:32
875
545.20
13:52:32
694
545.40
14:01:46
1472
545.80
14:09:38
164
545.80
14:09:38
611
545.80
14:09:38
611
546.00
14:09:38
611
546.00
14:09:38
171
546.00
14:09:38
1378
545.40
14:26:04
1489
545.20
14:29:49
531
545.40
14:32:01
611
545.40
14:32:01
611
545.40
14:32:01
1099
545.20
14:33:56
234
545.20
14:33:56
1430
545.00
14:37:20
1514
545.40
14:40:59
1458
546.00
14:46:08
839
546.00
14:47:02
665
546.00
14:47:02
12
546.20
14:52:48
611
546.20
14:52:48
611
546.20
14:52:48
611
546.20
14:52:48
727
546.20
14:52:48
323
546.20
14:52:48
1252
546.00
15:00:03
1299
546.00
15:01:58
462
545.80
15:03:36
1022
545.80
15:03:36
611
545.80
15:03:36
611
545.80
15:03:36
153
545.80
15:03:36
1426
546.00
15:07:28
1402
546.60
15:15:21
274
547.00
15:16:40
1054
547.00
15:16:40
738
547.00
15:19:21
497
547.00
15:19:21
1258
546.80
15:20:28
1438
547.40
15:24:25
9
547.40
15:24:25
943
547.60
15:30:14
578
547.60
15:30:14
1289
547.40
15:31:40
119
547.40
15:31:40
1383
546.40
15:38:15
1476
546.80
15:42:28
227
546.60
15:43:36
1107
546.60
15:43:36
1264
546.80
15:47:26
611
546.40
15:49:22
363
546.40
15:49:22
544
546.40
15:49:22
18
546.60
15:56:06
1499
546.60
15:59:02
500
546.60
16:00:10
1388
546.40
16:00:22
230
546.20
16:02:33
611
546.20
16:02:33
67
545.80
16:04:03
611
545.80
16:04:03
611
545.80
16:04:03
336
545.80
16:04:03
52
545.80
16:04:03
811
546.00
16:07:23
573
546.00
16:07:23
65
546.20
16:10:18
611
546.20
16:10:18
445
546.20
16:10:18
654
546.40
16:11:44
68
546.20
16:14:51
1235
546.20
16:16:05
1414
546.00
16:16:56
282
547.00
16:20:02
263
547.00
16:20:02
1450
547.40
16:21:22
767
547.20
16:22:09
134
547.60
16:25:37
700
547.60
16:25:37