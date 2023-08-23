Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Opens New Office in Las Vegas

Demand for Fire Protection Engineering Provides Expansion Opportunity

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a leading multidiscipline engineering firm with offices nationwide, announced the opening of a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas office fulfills Coffman's strategic plans to expand service offerings to a growing client base in Southern Nevada and the Inter-Mountain West.





Jeff Grove, PE, FSFPE

Jeff Grove, PE, FSFPE, Senior Discipline Engineer, Fire Protection Engineering, Coffman Engineers Las Vegas





Opportunities in the area align with Coffman's experience in hospitality, high-end residential, high-rise, large assembly, healthcare, and government. A significant overlap of clients with Coffman's Southern California offices made the Las Vegas office a natural step for expansion.

"Our companywide strategy offering fire protection engineering services has allowed us to expand geographically and welcome talented fire protection engineers to the Coffman team," said Dave Ruff, PE, CEO/COB of Coffman Engineers. "We have been providing services in Las Vegas for some time, and it was time to support our clients and staff with a local office."

The office is led by senior fire protection engineer Jeff Grove, PE, FSFPE, who has over 34 years of experience in the fire protection industry and two decades in Las Vegas.

"Jeff Grove is a respected leader in the fire protection industry and deeply understands the Las Vegas market. We are thrilled to have great clients and staff, and are grateful to be a part of this community," said Scott Twele, PE, Coffman Engineers Regional Manager.

The Las Vegas office currently offers progressive fire protection and life safety services. It will serve as a location for future multidiscipline engineering services.

The Las Vegas office is located at 7455 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Suite 220, Las Vegas, NV 89113. More information at: https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-opens-office-in-las-vegas-nevada/.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has more than 700 employees in 20 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

