Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2023 | 18:38
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CRB Celebrates Employees Who Are CPR Certified

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / CRB

We caught Carl Rohs a couple of weeks ago in our Raleigh, NC office, hanging hearts above the workstations of CRBers who are trained in CPR and first aid! Many of our offices offer this training so CRBers are prepared to help each other during a medical emergency. At CRB, safety is not about numbers and statistics, but rather about relationships and people - not just being responsible for ourselves, but also everyone we work with.

As Addie Anderson, PE put it, "Walking through the office and seeing all the hearts brings smiles and comfort knowing we are in good hands and can now act even faster in the event of a medical emergency."

Thank you, Carl!

CRB, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CRB on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CRB
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crb
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CRB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776354/CRB-Celebrates-Employees-Who-Are-CPR-Certified

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.