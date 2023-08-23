CRB Celebrates Employees Who Are CPR Certified

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / CRB

We caught Carl Rohs a couple of weeks ago in our Raleigh, NC office, hanging hearts above the workstations of CRBers who are trained in CPR and first aid! Many of our offices offer this training so CRBers are prepared to help each other during a medical emergency. At CRB, safety is not about numbers and statistics, but rather about relationships and people - not just being responsible for ourselves, but also everyone we work with.

As Addie Anderson, PE put it, "Walking through the office and seeing all the hearts brings smiles and comfort knowing we are in good hands and can now act even faster in the event of a medical emergency."

Thank you, Carl!

