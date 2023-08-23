The AI-powered solutions poised to reshape the e-commerce landscape, delivering cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency, based on ElDinero findings and experience.

ElDInero present the tools, such as Intelligent Pricing and Sales Promotional Management, that are aiming to provide a significant boost for the companies in the competitive race and help them emerge as leaders in their respective category within the first months of usage. Simultaneously, AI will help to optimize inventory management processes by analyzing historical sales data and forecasting shipments by warehouse and SKU.

In a world characterized by post-pandemic e-commerce expansion, ElDinero's innovative AI tools emerge as a beacon of opportunity for businesses striving to maximize their operational potential.

AI makes significant reduction in advertising costs. Insights from ElDinero have illuminated the power of AI in shaping the e-commerce industry's future. Overall cost of doing business can be decreased by 5-15%, and advertising costs are reduced by an average of 20%, but this figure can go up to 50%.

By harnessing the power of AI, businesses can realize substantial savings in terms of time and financial resources associated with SEO optimization, pricing strategies, and inventory management, ultimately driving enhanced efficiency and profitability.

ElDinero's experience shows, artificial intelligence can take over most of the work in this areas.





«AI can analyze market data, competitor prices, and consumer demand to determine optimal product prices and adjust them in real time to return up to 6% of the previously lost margin to the seller,» - explains Pavel Podkorytov, CEO and cofounder of ElDinero.

«Algorithms can also ensure the efficient use of advertising costs in real-time bidding systems, with ElDinero platform reaching out to +6% card conversion. In addition, AI can optimize inventory management processes by analyzing historical sales data and forecasting shipments by warehouse and SKU,» - adds Dmitry Dragan, an E-commerce expert. And it's not only that - using AI can reduce payroll costs for employees who promote products on marketplaces by 40-80%, says Dmitry.

It's a pivotal moment for the e-commerce industry, which is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. As the global e-commerce market is projected to exceed $6.3 trillion in 2023 and potentially surpass $8 trillion by 2026, marketplaces are poised to emerge as the predominant retail channel. ElDinero's AI tools are uniquely positioned to guide businesses through this growth by providing invaluable insights and resources to harness AI's capabilities effectively.

The rise of AI within e-commerce is already evident, with the search frequency for "AI in e-commerce" increasing by 27% from April 2022 to September 2022 and an additional 34% from September 2022 to March 2023. This trend underscores the industry's recognition of AI's potential to optimize operations and drive profitability.

