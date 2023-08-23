Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

Akta sjóðir hf. is an alternative investment fund manager according to the Icelandic Act no. 45/2020 on alternative investment fund managers.

Akta sjóðir hf. does not own any shares in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. directly but holds the direct voting rights over the votes that are attached to the depositary receipts in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. owned by funds operated by Akta sjóðir hf., as per items 7 and 8 above.