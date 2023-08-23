Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. ("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company") (AIM:AMRQ)(TSXV:AMRQ)(NASDAQ First North:AMRQ)
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
|Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
X
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Akta sjóðir hf., an alternative investment fund manager, acting on behalf of funds operated by the company.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Reykjavík, Iceland
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
|22/08/2023
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|23/08/2023
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.028%
|10,619,870
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|IS0000034569
|10,619,870
|4.028%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
10,619,870
4.028%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
X
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Akta HS1 hs.
|Akta HL1 hs.
|Akta Stokkur hs.
|Akta HS2 slhf.
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information
Akta sjóðir hf. is an alternative investment fund manager according to the Icelandic Act no. 45/2020 on alternative investment fund managers.
Akta sjóðir hf. does not own any shares in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. directly but holds the direct voting rights over the votes that are attached to the depositary receipts in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. owned by funds operated by Akta sjóðir hf., as per items 7 and 8 above.
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com
Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn
SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776362/TR-1-Standard-Form-for-Notification-of-Major-Holdings