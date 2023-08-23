PlayMetrics Partners With Blue Star Innovation Partners to Propel Growth

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / PlayMetrics, a leading provider of operations management software for youth sports organizations, today announced a partnership with Blue Star Innovation Partners ("BSIP"). The growth-focused investment firm, founded by serial entrepreneur Rob Wechsler and backed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, will take a significant ownership position in PlayMetrics.

PlayMetrics has grown and scaled rapidly since its inception, building a customer base of blue-chip clients across a variety of sports that rely on its Club Operating System to run every facet of their operations. The injection of capital coupled with Blue Star's operational, software, and integrated payments expertise will be instrumental in accelerating the speed at which new products are released, customer service is delivered, and new customers are onboarded. The partnership also enables PlayMetrics to expand into serving other youth sports organizations in the coming months, such as leagues, tournaments, and governing bodies.

"We are huge believers in the youth sports space, both professionally and personally," said Dan Wechsler, CEO of Blue Star Innovation Partners. "We've been looking for a software company and management team that could form the foundation for what will be the marquee platform for youth sports organizations, and we believe we found it in PlayMetrics. When we spoke to their customers, it was clear their experience with PlayMetrics supported our view - that PlayMetrics is on its way to becoming the definitive brand in youth sports technology."

Mike Doernberg, CEO of PlayMetrics, said, "Providing thoughtful products that work, a support team that answers the phone on the first ring, and an innovative platform that sets the standard in this industry are the keys to our continued growth. The relationship with Blue Star allows us to move faster in our mission to empower youth sports organizations to run their businesses efficiently and effectively. BSIP's experience in sports and payments is unparalleled, and we are completely aligned in our vision and in making sure our customers' success is our primary goal."

About Blue Star Innovation Partners

Blue Star Innovation Partners ("BSIP") is a growth-focused investment firm that partners with leading software and payments companies. Visit their website to learn more: https://bluestarinnovationpartners.com/

About PlayMetrics

The PlayMetrics Club Operating System acts as the single source of truth that helps youth sports organizations streamline and modernize their daily operations. Trusted by the most forward-thinking youth sports clubs, PlayMetrics empowers directors, coaches, administrators, and player families to become shockingly efficient with unified financial, operational, coaching, and communication tools. Learn more at https://home.playmetrics.com/

