Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
23.08.2023 | 20:02
Advancing Environmental Justice With AI

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / IBM

Originally published by Project Syndicate

Given its capacity to innovate climate solutions, the technology sector could provide the tools we need to understand, mitigate, and even reverse the damaging effects of global warming. In fact, addressing longstanding environmental injustices requires these companies to put the newest and most effective technologies into the hands of those on the front lines of the climate crisis.

Tools that harness the power of artificial intelligence, in particular, could offer unprecedented access to accurate information and prediction, enabling communities to learn from and adapt to climate challenges in real time. The IBM Sustainability Accelerator, which we launched in 2022, is at the forefront of this effort, supporting the development and scaling of projects such as the Deltares Aquality App, an AI-powered tool that helps farmers assess and improve water quality. As a result, farmers can grow crops more sustainably, prevent runoff pollution, and protect biodiversity.

Continue reading here

IBM, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Adriana Adie/NurPhoto via Getty Images

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

