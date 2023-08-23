NEI General Contracting Completes Construction of New Home for Florida Office

New, two-story, 25,000 SF office building and warehouse will support Southeast operations

WINTER GARDEN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / NEI General Contracting, an award-winning general contracting firm, announced today that it has completed construction on its new, two-story, 25,000 SF office building and warehouse in Winter Garden, Florida. Located at 751 Garden Commerce Parkway, the office will support the Southeast operations including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other states. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, August 18, 2023, and was attended by all the Florida office staff, design team, project subcontractors, friends, and family.

NEI opened its office in Florida in 2013 and now employs 66 people. Over the past 10 years, NEI has completed over 55 projects valued at approximately $500 million. The company's new headquarters includes employee amenities such as a fitness center with showers, outdoor porch, laundry, private lactation room, employee lounge with a pool table and a café kitchen. Featuring a two-story atrium lobby, the office layout includes private offices, workstations, and conference rooms.

"We have seen a steady and sustainable growth in our client portfolio since opening our Florida office in 2013, and we are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in NEI," said Rich Ionelli, vice president of Southeast operations at NEI. "Our decision to build a new headquarters in Florida a decade after opening an office here reflects our strategic commitment to the Southeast region. This move aligns with our goal of future growth and expansion across the region while enhancing efficiency, coordination, and market presence."

Offering general contracting and construction management services, NEI specializes in new construction and rehabilitation of affordable and market rate housing, senior living, skilled nursing, and historic preservation. In addition to this office, NEI has an office in Houston that supports the company's work in Texas and the Southwest, and an office in Boston that supports the Northeast.

NEI was recently awarded a project called Village of Valor in Palm Springs, Florida by Shelborne Development to construct two four-story buildings with 54 units of affordable housing for homeless veterans. The company was also engaged by Turnstone Development for the new construction of Victoria Crossing in St. Augustine, Florida. Five three-story buildings encompassing 100,000 SF will include 96 units of affordable housing.

Earlier this year, NEI completed construction of a new, six-story 99,000 SF senior housing community located at 650 Newman Street North in the Cathedral district of downtown Jacksonville, Florida. Developed by Blue Sky Communities, a real estate developer of affordable and workplace housing, and Aging True, a non-profit serving the elderly population of Jacksonville, Ashley Square is designed for residents aged 62 and older, Ashley Square Apartments includes 120 affordable housing units and 71,000 SF of parking garage with 160 spaces.

Project team members for NEI's new office building include:

Owner: Cage Realty LLC

General Contractor/Construction Manager: NEI General Contracting Inc.

Architect: PQH

Civil Engineer: Unroe Engineering

About NEI General Contracting

NEI is a privately held company committed to affordable housing with extensive experience in ground-up, moderate rehab, elderly, veteran, historic rehab, historic tax credit and tax credit projects. Providing a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients throughout the United States.

NEI has three regional offices, to help better serve its clients: Boston to serve the Northeast, Florida to serve the Southeast, and Texas to serve the Southwest.

Founded in 1998 on the principles of integrity and diligence, we have opened the door to over 24,000 newly homed and hopeful families, giving them a chance for a better quality of life. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com.

