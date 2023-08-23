Colossal Management, LLC: Colossal X Tony Hawk's Skatepark Hero Announces Winners, Raises $768,498.50 Benefiting DTCare + The Skatepark Project

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2023 / In an electrifying display of skill, passion, and camaraderie, the global skateboarding community united under the banner of Colossal's Tony Hawk's Skatepark Hero. This extraordinary online competition wasn't merely a showcase of tricks, but a celebration of creativity, purpose, and philanthropy.





Michael Manion Wins Tony Hawk's Skatepark Hero

Colossal Raises Over $768K Benefiting The Skatepark Project



Grand Prize Winner

The "People's Choice" winner, selected by public voting, was Michael Manion, a lifelong skateboarder who discovered a passion for helping open skateparks within his local community in Southern Georgia. Manion looks up to Hawk as someone who paved the way for him to do what he loves. Just like Hawk, who blazed a trail for skateboarders worldwide, Manion's dedication to taking the title exemplifies the profound impact skateboarding can have on individuals and communities.

Also Pretty Awesome

Robert Zamora secured the coveted "Tony's Pick" title. Hawk himself plucked Zamora from the ranks of contenders, captivated not only by the technical finesse of his boardslide trick but also by the artful synchronization of his moves to a perfectly curated musical backdrop. Zamora's attention to detail and artistic flair captured the essence of the competition's spirit, highlighting how skateboarding transcends the physical and becomes an art form that resonates deeply.

The Donation

Skatepark Hero was a fundraiser powered by Colossal, a global leader in modern giving. The competition raised a staggering $768,498.50, ultimately being granted to support The Skatepark Project, a nonprofit near and dear to Tony Hawk's heart since 2002. The organization's mission is to help underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth.

The competition served as a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which granted donations to The Skatepark Project.

About Colossal

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions and one of the most effective fundraising platforms available for charities that lack the bandwidth to operate large-scale campaigns. While offering extraordinary opportunities to men and women worldwide, each online fundraising competition operated by Colossal has become a successful method of fundraising for nonprofits. Visit colossal.org.

About The Skatepark Project

Founded by Tony Hawk, The Skatepark Project (TSP) is a nonprofit organization working to increase access to outdoor recreation and free play through the creation of safe and inclusive community skateparks. TSP provides the resources, advocacy skills, grants and fellowship programs that guide skaters in creating their own community skateparks, from conception through construction. This is a collaborative process between skaters and city authorities to invest in capital improvements that will enrich a community for decades. The Skatepark Project's grant programs have awarded over $11 million to help fund nearly 700 public skateparks in all 50 states, enjoyed by an estimated eight million people annually. The organization's International Program has provided technical and financial support to assist youth through the Skateistan educational programs in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa. To get involved, visit skatepark.org.

