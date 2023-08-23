AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company") (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform headquartered in France, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 23, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

Overall, the Company reported a very strong and solid performance and delivered a 55.3% increase of net profit after tax from last year.

During the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, AMTD Assets Group ("AMTD Assets"), one of the key subsidiaries of AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group") to operate the IDEA strategies, which holds a global portfolio of premium whole building properties, with a fair market value of approximately US$500 million, was acquired by the Company.

As of April 30, 2023, the total assets and net assets of the Company increased by 61.2% and 31.8%, respectively, compared to the last fiscal year-end.

Subsequent to April 30, 2023, the Company announced the establishment of AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group in Paris, France, alongside with AMTD Group and AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), to embark and focus on global strategies and developments of a multi-media, entertainment and cultures worldwide platform.

Dr. Timothy Tong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, commented, "AMTD Digital continued to grow in the past year with a YoY net profit increase of over 50%. We are confident in our expansion journey to focusing and committing to creating shareholders' values and developing our global strategies with a lot of emphasis on Europe and North American countries."

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of Executive Management Committee and an independent director of the Company, commented, "The results are simply outstanding. This is a positive and strong signal to all stakeholders that AMTD Digital is committed to creating shareholders' values and further establishing a leadership position in critical areas including media and culture. The management are confident to continue its strategic growth trajectory by following a plan based on fundamental values and principles. I extend my thanks and appreciation to the executive team for their dedication and commitment."

Mr. Mark Lo, CEO of the Company, commented, "Following on AMTD Digital's first anniversary of its US listing, we continued to demonstrate strong growth in the core segments. Due to acquisition of high quality hotel assets completed in February, the Company is set to enjoy an additional stable stream of income and a solid asset base, alongside with other impressive new innovative business strategies down the road."

Mr. Xavier Zee, CFO of the Company, commented, "This year we successfully acquired and integrated AMTD Assets Group into AMTD Digital Inc. I am pleased that we have further broadened the comprehensiveness of our business services and product offerings through this acquisition. The financial performance demonstrated our ability to maintain profitability and growth through our global expansion."

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to AMTD Digital IR office, AMTD Digital Inc., 27-29 rue de Bassano, 75008 Paris, France.

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.amtdigital.net.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital Inc., are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

