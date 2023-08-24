Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor's Episode of Ethiopia brings Ethiopian Coffee and Chinese Wine on a Single Table

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2023) - Sponsored by Fenjiu International, Sohu Food Channel's renowned program, Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor has proudly announced that it has recently visited the Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing. Since its launch in 2022, this show has taken audiences on a journey across embassies of various countries to learn about Chinese liquor culture and try delicious food. In this episode, Sohu Food Channel visited the Ethiopian Embassy in China, and set a new example of cultural accumulation. The episode brought China and Ethiopia closer by bringing wine and coffee together.





Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor: Episode of Ethiopia

"When the strong Ethiopian coffee belonging to the early morning meets the fragrant Fenjiu belonging to the night, what kind of sparks can it break the fetters of day and night?" said Mulan, Chief Editor of Sohu Travel & Food, while talking about this amazing interaction with the ambassador and his wife. "We have been fortunate enough to have received this amazing invitation of H.E. Tefera Derbew Yimam, Ethiopian Ambassador to China, and his wife Mme. Meseret Demissie to the Ethiopian embassy in Beijing," he added.





On-site interaction of tourism culture with the ambassador

Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor provides an interactive experience of tourism culture, where the audience can learn about different cultures and their food and drinks. Qinghua Fenjiu is proud to have been a part of this episode and looks forward to bringing the world of Chinese liquor to new audiences around the world. Since the launch of this program on Sohu Food Channel, netizens from around the world have explored Chinese wine along with the food and culture of other countries.





Qinghua Fenjiu is presented as an oriental gift to the Ethiopian Ambassador to China

In this exciting new episode of the food show, the production team of Ambassador's Gourmet Parlor walked into the Ethiopian Embassy in China with Qinghua Fenjiu, which is known as "International Fenjiu". They were welcomed by the Ambassador and his wife to taste the traditional coffee ceremony brought by the Ambassador's wife and feel the unique cultural charm of Ethiopia together.





The wife of Ethiopian Ambassador to China brews coffee on the spot

The history of coffee in Ethiopia is more than a thousand year old and experts are still conducting research for the causes of its popularity both in Ethiopia and worldwide. Similarly, China is also known worldwide for its tea, wine, and other delights but the Chinese wine in particular has made its way from the pure lands of Northern China to the world over. Qinghua Fenjiu, a model of China Fen-flavor liquor, went to the world from here.





Qinghua Fenjiu enters into the Ethiopian Embassy in China

"The traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony has to go through three rounds of brewing, where the first round of coffee is rich and you can taste the most original flavor and in the second round, water is added, and the coffee is boiled for a while, so the taste is not so strong. Finally the third round contains the meaning of blessing, wishing those who drink coffee a wonderful day," said, Madame Meseret Demissie, the wife of Ethiopian Ambassador, His Excellency Tefera Derbew Yimam, while talking about the Ethiopian coffee. "The ceremony is closely related to the quality of coffee, just as the taste of liquor is closely related to the quality of liquor," she added. According to Mulan, top-grade liquor can bring top-grade taste, which is why Qinghua Fenjiu, as the top spot in the market of Fen-flavor liquor, is internationally renowned.





The ambassador tastes cocktails made by drinking alcohol from Qinghua Fenjiu

"This is really a wonderful blend, which can not only taste the fragrance of Fenjiu, but also taste the bitterness of coffee. Its taste is very soft and elegant. This taste is very good, very fragrant, and it is an unprecedented experience for me," said H. E. Tefera Derbew Yimam, while sharing his thoughts on this occasion. According to the Ethiopian Ambassador to China, Ethiopian coffee and Qinghua Fenjiu are attracting more and more attention all over the world. These two cultural treasures not only have a strong historical background and culture, but also are loved by consumers all over the world with their unique flavor and production technology.





