mPay Expands Cross-Border Payment Coverage to More Than 40 Countries, creating a Convenient Global Travel Smart e-wallet for Macao residents

DJ mPay Expands Cross-Border Payment Coverage to More Than 40 Countries, creating a Convenient Global Travel Smart e-wallet for Macao residents 

EQS Newswire / 24/08/2023 / 10:47 UTC+8 
 
(Macao, August 24, 2023) - Macau Pass S.A. ("Macau Pass"), together with Alipay+, will expand the coverage of the 
cross-border payment business of mPay to more than 40 countries overseas in the third or fourth quarter this year. 
These include the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the European Economic Area countries (such as 
France, Germany and Italy), Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, 
Thailand, and the United States of America. The relevant cross-border payment function is applicable to mPay's Macao 
resident users at 3A, 3B and JR levels, it is done by simply switching the Alipay+ overseas payment code on mPay when 
seeing Alipay+ logo at the merchants in these countries. 
 
 
 
According to the 2022 Household Information Technology Survey by the Statistics and Census Bureau of the Macao SAR 
Government, among the online shopping consumption in the fourth quarter of 2022 in Macao, the median consumption of 
"tourism services" (MOP2,000) ranked top on the list, and comparing 2021 and 2022, the number of consumers has 
increased by 142%. With the optimization of the entry-exit management policy of the Macao SAR government, the increase 
in search volume of outbound flights and accommodation in overseas countries indicates that the outbound travel demand 
of Macao residents continues to recover in 2023, and cross-border consumption is expected to surge. 
 
Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, said that the change in consumer culture and modern technology goes hand in 
hand in the new era, and demand for electronic payments, especially cross-border mobile payments, is also booming 
rapidly. As one of the leading mobile payment e-wallets in Macao, mPay and Alipay+ which has launched a suite of 
innovative digital cross-border solutions, strive to create a smart e-wallet that facilitates Macao residents to travel 
globally, this could also solve the issues they encounter with payment while travelling overseas, thus improve 
travelers' payment and shopping experience. 
 
Mr. Sun said that when international payment services give consumers fine global travel consumption experience, it will 
also bring more cross-border businesses and tourism growth opportunities for global merchants. mPay will continue to 
expand electronic payment, lifestyle services and marketing technology services to develop more open and diversified 
intelligent payment business scenarios, which is dedicated to introducing the inclusive ecology and vitality of Macao 
and even Mainland China's digital economy to the whole world and let them have a deeper understanding of the vibrant 
developments. 
 
 
About Macau Pass S.A. 
 
Macau Pass S.A. is a non-bank local financial institute with the scope of financial clearance, and is also a credit 
institution qualified to issue cards in Macao. In 2007, Macau Pass introduced the first contactless smart card in 
Macao, "Macau Pass Card", which is now the largest contactless smart card and electronic payment system in Macao. Macau 
Pass introduced mobile payment into Macao in 2015 and created mPay app in 2018, which has now become the most used 
payment app in Macao, and is now actively integrating more non-payment scenarios to serve local merchants, residents 
and tourists. For details on Macau Pass' information, please visit https://www.macaupass.com 
 
File: mPay Expands Cross-Border Payment Coverage to More Than 40 Countries, creating a Convenient Global Travel Smart 
e-wallet for Macao residents 
24/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=bac680b1a9c9bad727715878c23e6af5

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1710321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2023 22:48 ET (02:48 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
