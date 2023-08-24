Makani Real Estate Selects Yardi to Automate & Enhance Portfolio Management

UAE-based real estate operator will utilise innovative cloud solution to aid growth

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Makani Real Estate, part of Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society, has chosen Yardi® technology to gain real-time data and a holistic overview of its portfolio from one platform.

The company has implemented solutions from Yardi's award-winning end-to-end platform including, Yardi® Voyager, CommercialCafe®, Yardi® Facility Manager and Yardi® Deal Manager, part of the Yardi® Elevate Suite. These solutions will help Makani automate and simplify manual processes, gain an enhanced overview of its portfolio, streamline payments and maintenance requests, digitise invoice processing, reduce lease cycle times and increase engagement with prospects and tenants.

"Engaging Yardi's solutions will enable us to be more efficient and eliminate our involvement in time-consuming manual tasks," expressed Eng. Ashba Mubarak Al Ghfeli, Chief Executive Officer of Makani Real Estate. "Through streamlined operations, we will be able to shorten lease cycles, allowing us to engage more with clients and embrace a more proactive approach, all empowered by a unified central platform."

"The Yardi platform will provide Makani Real Estate with a scalable solution to help with future growth and business strategy," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We're looking forward to working with Makani Real Estate and are pleased to see Yardi's continuous growth in the United Arab Emirates as the digitisation of real estate in the region continues."

About Makani Real Estate

Makani Real Estate LLC specialises in the development, acquisition and management of regional and community centers in the United Arab Emirates. The company currently oversees over 2 million sqft. GLA of retail space across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. "Makani" translates to "My Place" in Arabic, reflecting the company's commitment to creating inviting retail spaces for families in these areas. Makani Real Estate provides top-notch shopping experiences with a focus on quality products and services in a safe and welcoming environment for all.

Makani Real Estate's growing development portfolio includes notable Community Centers and Regional Malls such as Makani Al Shamkha, Makani Zakher, Makani Khalifa City SE13, Makani Mohammed Bin Zayed Z7 and the recently announced Makani Khalidiya Garden Community Center. Makani Real Estate acquired Makani Al Ain Mall (formerly known as Al Ain Mall), a sprawling 1 million sq.ft GLA premium shopping destination in 2022, further bolstering the company's portfolio. For more information, visit makanirealestate.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

