

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 9-day high of 1.6755 against the euro and a 2-day high of 94.08 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6763 and 93.79, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 9-day highs of 0.6489 and 1.0863 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6476 and 1.0824, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.8769 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8759.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 1.09 against the kiwi and 0.90 against the loonie.



