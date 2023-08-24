

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment survey data from France is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases monthly business confidence survey data. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 99 in August from 100 in July.



At 3.00 am ET, business sentiment survey data is due from the Czech Republic.



At 4.00 am ET, Statistics Poland is slated to release unemployment data for July. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.00 percent.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey data for August.



