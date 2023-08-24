Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer to share expert API perspectives at Accountex Manchester

MEDIA ALERT

Wolters Kluwer to shareexpert API perspectives at Accountex Manchester

London -August 24, 2023: Matt Routledge, Senior Technology Product Manager at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, will share insights at the annual Accountex event on September 19 in Manchester. Routledge is a featured speaker leading the session, "How your practice can get value from Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)."

"The UK accounting software market has seen a rise in APIs, however, practices of different sizes are still uncertain about how to extract true value from them. APIs, and the interoperability they provide, have become a modern-day expectation for software providers as they shift to the cloud," Routledge commented. "After engaging practices and partners of a range of sizes, we discovered very few organizations truly know how to get the best from APIs."

The session will cover a range of ways that practices can benefit from APIs directly and find the right approach for them. Currently, Wolters Kluwer TAA UK offers a range of integrations, including bookkeeping software (Open Integration), business intelligence tools and KPI monitoring, all supported by APIs. There are also API's available for CCH Personal Tax, CCH Central and CCH OneClick.

"Our API-first approach will ensure we can continue to offer a range of solutions for firms both large and small, meaning that our customers benefit regardless of their practice size," Routledge added.

Accountex Manchesterattracts 2,000 accountancy and finance professionals and gives attendees the opportunity to hear from industry-leading speakers and to discover hundreds of new products and services. Registration options can be found here. Wolters Kluwer is a platinum sponsor at this year's event and will be located at stand number G13.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting enables tax and accounting professionals and businesses of all sizes to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Elise Sallis

Manager, External Communications

Tax & Accounting Europe

Wolters Kluwer

+44