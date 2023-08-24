AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January - June 2023

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - June 2023 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"The second quarter of 2023 was intensive and eventful for AlzeCure Pharma. During the quarter, we presented positive proof-of-mechanism (POM) results from our Phase II clinical study with ACD440 for the treatment of neuropathic pain. In addition, we published new preclinical data for our clinical drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856 that supports both neuroprotective and disease modifying effects, both of which are relevant in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. We also had new patents granted in Europe for NeuroRestore, including ACD856, to be added to the previously approved patents for the US. It is gratifying to see that we are keeping up the pace as we continue to meet our set targets and generate new data that strengthen our position, while also paving the way for new opportunities."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for April - June, 2023

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Loss for the period totaled SEK -10,211 thousand (-21,548).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.16 (-0.43).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -8,906 thousand (23,188).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 48,119 thousand (55,303).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 45,232 thousand (51,673).

Financial information for January - June, 2023

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Loss for the period totaled SEK -19,756 thousand (-34,194).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.32 (-0.77).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 19,189 thousand (-34,213).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 48,119 thousand (55,303).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 45,232 thousand (51,673).

Significant events during the period April - June, 2022

In April, the company has an abstract on non-opioid ACD440 for neuropathic pain accepted at the EFIC 2023 Conference.

On May 17, the company holds its Annual General Meeting and Dr Janet Hoogstraate is elected to serve as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The company announces on May 22 that a European patent has been granted for the NeuroRestore ACD856 Alzheimer's project.

On May 24 the company announces positive proof-of-mechanism (POM) data from the Phase IIa clinical trial in neuropathic pain with the non-opioid ACD440.

Significant events during the period January - March, 2023

In January, the company chose a candidate drug (CD) and initiated the preclinical development phase with the company's preventive and disease-modifying drug candidate Alzstatin ACD680.

In January, the last patient was included in the Phase II clinical trial with the leading non-opioid drug candidate in the Painless platform, ACD440, which is being developed to treat peripheral neuropathic pain.

The company announces on March 13 that the last patient has completed treatment in the above clinical trial with ACD440.

Significant events after the end of the period

In July, the company publishes new disease modifying data with NeuroRestore ACD856 against Alzheimer's and cognitive disorders.

In July the company also publishes a new scientific article on preclinical results supporting antidepressive effects with NeuroRestore ACD856.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

