24.08.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.080     GBP0.923 
                                    GBP0.911 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.068 
 
                                    GBP0.919028 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.075355

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,115,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
492       1.074         XDUB      08:11:31      00066739637TRLO0 
2231       1.072         XDUB      08:41:36      00066740256TRLO0 
2500       1.070         XDUB      08:41:53      00066740269TRLO0 
86        1.076         XDUB      11:13:38      00066744152TRLO0 
1936       1.076         XDUB      11:47:04      00066744912TRLO0 
2995       1.076         XDUB      11:47:04      00066744913TRLO0 
2500       1.076         XDUB      11:47:04      00066744914TRLO0 
325       1.074         XDUB      11:47:09      00066744924TRLO0 
503       1.074         XDUB      11:47:09      00066744925TRLO0 
9        1.074         XDUB      11:47:09      00066744926TRLO0 
76        1.074         XDUB      11:47:09      00066744927TRLO0 
1185       1.074         XDUB      11:47:10      00066744928TRLO0 
2068       1.068         XDUB      12:31:39      00066746512TRLO0 
596       1.070         XDUB      14:50:07      00066750003TRLO0 
2484       1.078         XDUB      15:20:27      00066751517TRLO0 
2309       1.078         XDUB      15:20:27      00066751518TRLO0 
2433       1.080         XDUB      15:40:42      00066752690TRLO0 
727       1.078         XDUB      15:40:43      00066752691TRLO0 
1153       1.078         XDUB      16:03:48      00066753900TRLO0 
343       1.078         XDUB      16:04:45      00066753989TRLO0 
854       1.078         XDUB      16:04:45      00066753990TRLO0 
438       1.078         XDUB      16:05:37      00066754076TRLO0 
938       1.078         XDUB      16:07:45      00066754222TRLO0 
819       1.078         XDUB      16:07:50      00066754237TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
87        91.10         XLON      08:41:36      00066740254TRLO0 
2357       91.10         XLON      08:41:36      00066740255TRLO0 
574       92.20         XLON      11:47:03      00066744910TRLO0 
2196       92.20         XLON      11:47:03      00066744911TRLO0 
207       91.90         XLON      11:52:55      00066745365TRLO0 
2080       91.90         XLON      11:52:55      00066745366TRLO0 
679       91.90         XLON      11:52:55      00066745367TRLO0 
26        91.40         XLON      12:08:25      00066745802TRLO0 
86        91.40         XLON      12:08:25      00066745803TRLO0 
65        91.40         XLON      12:08:25      00066745804TRLO0 
48        91.40         XLON      12:08:25      00066745805TRLO0 
1        91.40         XLON      12:08:25      00066745806TRLO0 
2        91.40         XLON      12:08:25      00066745807TRLO0 
2913       91.50         XLON      12:31:39      00066746511TRLO0 
1382       92.30         XLON      15:36:35      00066752418TRLO0 
234       92.30         XLON      15:53:11      00066753288TRLO0 
361       92.20         XLON      15:54:31      00066753326TRLO0 
14        92.20         XLON      15:54:31      00066753327TRLO0 
1443       92.20         XLON      16:07:50      00066754238TRLO0 
460       92.20         XLON      16:07:50      00066754239TRLO0 
718       92.20         XLON      16:07:50      00066754240TRLO0 
817       92.20         XLON      16:07:50      00066754241TRLO0 
1720       92.20         XLON      16:07:50      00066754242TRLO0 
1530       92.00         XLON      16:50:02      00066756238TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  266672 
EQS News ID:  1710261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1710261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

