Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.080 GBP0.923 GBP0.911 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.068 GBP0.919028 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.075355

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,115,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 492 1.074 XDUB 08:11:31 00066739637TRLO0 2231 1.072 XDUB 08:41:36 00066740256TRLO0 2500 1.070 XDUB 08:41:53 00066740269TRLO0 86 1.076 XDUB 11:13:38 00066744152TRLO0 1936 1.076 XDUB 11:47:04 00066744912TRLO0 2995 1.076 XDUB 11:47:04 00066744913TRLO0 2500 1.076 XDUB 11:47:04 00066744914TRLO0 325 1.074 XDUB 11:47:09 00066744924TRLO0 503 1.074 XDUB 11:47:09 00066744925TRLO0 9 1.074 XDUB 11:47:09 00066744926TRLO0 76 1.074 XDUB 11:47:09 00066744927TRLO0 1185 1.074 XDUB 11:47:10 00066744928TRLO0 2068 1.068 XDUB 12:31:39 00066746512TRLO0 596 1.070 XDUB 14:50:07 00066750003TRLO0 2484 1.078 XDUB 15:20:27 00066751517TRLO0 2309 1.078 XDUB 15:20:27 00066751518TRLO0 2433 1.080 XDUB 15:40:42 00066752690TRLO0 727 1.078 XDUB 15:40:43 00066752691TRLO0 1153 1.078 XDUB 16:03:48 00066753900TRLO0 343 1.078 XDUB 16:04:45 00066753989TRLO0 854 1.078 XDUB 16:04:45 00066753990TRLO0 438 1.078 XDUB 16:05:37 00066754076TRLO0 938 1.078 XDUB 16:07:45 00066754222TRLO0 819 1.078 XDUB 16:07:50 00066754237TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 87 91.10 XLON 08:41:36 00066740254TRLO0 2357 91.10 XLON 08:41:36 00066740255TRLO0 574 92.20 XLON 11:47:03 00066744910TRLO0 2196 92.20 XLON 11:47:03 00066744911TRLO0 207 91.90 XLON 11:52:55 00066745365TRLO0 2080 91.90 XLON 11:52:55 00066745366TRLO0 679 91.90 XLON 11:52:55 00066745367TRLO0 26 91.40 XLON 12:08:25 00066745802TRLO0 86 91.40 XLON 12:08:25 00066745803TRLO0 65 91.40 XLON 12:08:25 00066745804TRLO0 48 91.40 XLON 12:08:25 00066745805TRLO0 1 91.40 XLON 12:08:25 00066745806TRLO0 2 91.40 XLON 12:08:25 00066745807TRLO0 2913 91.50 XLON 12:31:39 00066746511TRLO0 1382 92.30 XLON 15:36:35 00066752418TRLO0 234 92.30 XLON 15:53:11 00066753288TRLO0 361 92.20 XLON 15:54:31 00066753326TRLO0 14 92.20 XLON 15:54:31 00066753327TRLO0 1443 92.20 XLON 16:07:50 00066754238TRLO0 460 92.20 XLON 16:07:50 00066754239TRLO0 718 92.20 XLON 16:07:50 00066754240TRLO0 817 92.20 XLON 16:07:50 00066754241TRLO0 1720 92.20 XLON 16:07:50 00066754242TRLO0 1530 92.00 XLON 16:50:02 00066756238TRLO0

