DJ One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update 24-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 August 2023 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") Lincoln House Sales Update One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announced in a Trading & Corporate Update on 4 July 2023 that it had exchanged contracts for the sale of twenty apartments at Lincoln House, Bolton and that sales were contracted to complete by 20 August 2023. The sale of five units has now completed and the Company is experiencing conveyancing delays linked to holidays and a few outstanding minor issues for the remaining fifteen. A further update will be provided by 31 August 2023 or sooner if completion takes place before then. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Anthony Unsworth Chief Financial Officer Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 266671 EQS News ID: 1710259 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 24, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)