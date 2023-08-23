Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2023 | 22:12
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yotta Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension of Combination Period and Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Combination Period

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yotta Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: YOTA, the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Yotta Investment LLC, the Company's initial public offering sponsor ("Sponsor"), has deposited into the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") an aggregate of $120,000, in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete a business combination for an additional one (1) month period, from August 22, 2023 to September 22, 2023. The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the Company to complete a business combination.

About Yotta Acquisition Corporation

Yotta is led by founder Hui Chen (CEO). Yotta is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:
Hui Chen
Chief Executive Officer
Yotta Acquisition Corporation
hchen@yottaac.com


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.