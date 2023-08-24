Tornator Oyj: Tornator's net sales up by over 11% - demand for sustainably produced wood raw material remained high

Tornator Oyj

Half-year report -Stock exchange release, 24 August 2023 at 8 AM

SUMMARY 1 JAN - 30 JUNE 2023 (1 JAN - 30 JUNE 2022)

Net sales increased by 11.3% to €84.2 million (75.7). The ending of timber imports from Russia and the energy crisis had a positive impact on wood demand and prices.

Operative operating profit increased by 7.3% to €60.8 (56.7) million. The operating profit as reported in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) was €130.1 million (46.0). The increase is explained by the application of the method of calculating the fair value of forestland based on transaction prices in the forest holdings market during the reporting period, and the resulting positive change in value (the method was not yet in use in the reference period).

Tornator continued to purchase forestland in Finland. Nearly 10,000 hectares of new forestland was acquired, with a total investment of almost €50 million.

The company increased its investment capacity by agreeing an addition of €100 million to its existing Revolving credit facility. In addition, the company restructured its long-term interest rate hedges to reduce direct financing costs and shorten the average maturity of the hedges. At the same time, the exposure of the interest rate hedge portfolio to changes in fair value due to fluctuations in market interest rates is significantly reduced.

IFRS profit at fair value for the reporting period was €100.0 million. The change in the fair value of interest rate instruments was +€2.6 million (+94.6) before taxes. The increase in statistical prices in the forestland market had a positive impact of €63.4 million (-10.1) before taxes on the fair value of the growing stock.

Comparable return on equity was 4.2% (6.3) and 10.1% (16.8) at fair value. The equity ratio was 59.5% (53.3).

Key figures (consolidated)

H1/2023 H1/2022 Change, % Net sales, € million 84.2 75.7 11 % Operating profit (IFRS), € million 131.0 46.0 185 % Operating profit, % 155.5 60.7 156 % Profit for the period (IFRS), € million 100.0 107.8 -7 % Return on equity, % 10.1 16.8 -40 % Return on capital employed, % 9.3 4.5 108 % Equity ratio, % 59.5 53.3 12 % Average number of personnel 188 188 0 % The key figures are calculated according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Comparable key figures

H1/2023 H1/2022 Change, % Net sales, € million 84.2 75.7 11 % Operative operating profit, € million 60.8 56.7 7 % Operative operating profit, % 72.2 74.9 -4 % Comparable net profit, € million 41.3 40.6 2 % Comparable return on equity, % 4.2 6.3 -34 % Comparable return on capital employed, % 4.4 5.5 -21 %

In addition to the official key figures presented above, the Tornator Group uses alternative performance measures that are comparable between years, thus better describing the success of operations. The comparable key figures have been calculated without fair value changes and apply to the whole Group. The key figures are calculated as follows:

Operating profit, IFRS 131,0 - Change in fair value of biological assets 63,4 - Change in fair value of provisions and and receivables

from additional wind power sales prices 6,7 = Operative operating profit, comparable 60,8 Profit for the period, IFRS 100,0 - Change in fair value of biological assets 63,4 - Change in fair value of provisions and long-term receivables 6,7 - Change in fair value of financial instruments 2,6 - Share of taxes of above mentioned items -14,1 = Comparable net profit 41,3

For further information, please contact:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henrik Nieminen, tel. +358 40 869 7613

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

www.tornator.fi/en

Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2022, the group's turnover was approximately €165 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.2 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,500 person-years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable wellbeing from forests

Tables - Condensed half-year financial statements and notes

EUR thousand 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 31 Dec 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Net sales 84,204 75,672 164,641 Other operating income 4,391 2,583 11,666 Change in fair value of biological assets and harvesting 63,420 -10,121 462,166 Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress -254 -993 -2,488 Materials and services -12,437 -10,342 -30,071 Personnel expenses -5,584 -5,170 -10,301 Depreciation and amortisation -1,653 -1,638 -15,019 Reversal of impairment 3,400 Other operating expenses -4,528 -4,032 -8,577 Operating profit 130,959 45,960 572,017 Financial income 982 187 480 Financial expenses -12,088 -6,830 -14,118 Change in fair value of financial instruments 2,636 94,572 110,902 Net financial items -8,470 87,930 97,264 Profit before tax 122,490 133,890 669,281 Income taxes -9,510 -28,413 -42,897 Change in deferred taxes -13,004 2,343 -84,456 Profit for the period 99,976 107,820 541,927 Distribution: To shareholders of the parent company 99,976 107,820 541,927 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Profit for the period 99,976 107,820 541,927 Other comprehensive income for the period after taxes: Items not recognised later through profit and loss Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) 31 Items that may later be recognised through profit and loss Translation difference -29 4 -28 Revaluation of forest land 2,137 211,424 Comprehensive income for the period total 102,084 107,823 753,355 Distribution: To shareholders of the parent company 102,084 107,823 753,355

Condensed consolidated balance sheet EUR thousand 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 31 Dec 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Forest assets 3,219,492 2,329,029 3,101,049 Biological assets 2,844,251 2,222,936 2,737,264 Bare land 375,242 106,093 363,785 Other property, plant and equipment 15,737 15,562 16,006 Intangible assets 1,734 1,205 1,984 Right-of-use assets 1,820 1,944 1,911 Derivatives 43,692 36,130 42,352 Other investments 111 111 111 Non-current receivables 10,447 18,733 7,513 Non-current assets total 3,293,034 2,402,713 3,170,926 Current assets Inventories 90 45 92 Accounts receivable and other receivables 62,139 51,078 53,061 Investments 932 2,323 356 Cash and cash equivalents 5,604 2,836 19,244 Current assets total 68,765 56,283 72,753 Total assets 3,361,799 2,458,997 3,243,679 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Share capital 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other equity 1,943,931 1,256,315 1,901,847 Total equity 1,993,931 1,306,315 1,951,847 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 433,361 280,224 419,823 Financial liabilities 799,103 748,844 749,052 Derivatives 11,844 1,620 Lease liabilities 1,578 1,720 1,644 Other non-current liabilities 186 237 186 Non-current liabilities total 1,234,228 1,042,869 1,172,325 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 98,351 62,858 69,016 Accounts payable and other payables 23,025 17,708 23,626 Income tax liabilities 1,646 19,824 15,188 Lease liabilities 340 303 355 Provisions 10,278 9,120 11,323 Current liabilities total 133,640 109,813 119,508 Total liabilities 1,367,868 1,152,682 1,291,833 Total equity and liabilities 3,361,799 2,458,997 3,243,679

Statement of changes in equity

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium Translation difference Revaluation reserve Retained earnings Total equity Equity 1 January 2023 50,000 29,995 -10,877 211,424 1,671,304 1,951,847 Comprehensive income Profit for the period 99,976 99,976 Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) Revaluation of forest land 2,137 2,137 Translation difference -29 -29 Comprehensive income for the period -29 2,137 99,976 102,084 Transactions with shareholders Dividends paid -60,000 -60,000 Total transactions with shareholders -60,000 -60,000 Equity 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 50,000 29,995 -10,906 213,562 1,711,280 1,993,931 Equity 1 January 2022 50,000 29,995 -10,849 1,189,346 1,258,492 Comprehensive income Profit for the period 107,820 107,820 Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) Translation difference 4 4 Comprehensive income for the period 4 107,820 107,823 Transactions with shareholders Dividends paid -60,000 -60,000 Total transactions with shareholders -60,000,0 -60,000,0 Equity 30 June 2022 (unaudited) 50,000 29,995 -10,845 1,237,166 1,306,315 Equity 1 January 2022 50,000 29,995 -10,849 1,189,346 1,258,492 Comprehensive income Profit for the period 541,927 541,927 Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) Revaluation of forest land 211,424 211,424 Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes) 31 31 Translation difference -28 -28 Comprehensive income for the period -28 211,424 541,958 753,355 Transactions with shareholders Dividends paid -60,000 -60,000 Total transactions with shareholders -60,000,0 -60,000,0 Equity on 31 Dec 2022 50,000 29,995 -10,877 211,424 1,671,304 1,951,847





Condensed statement of cash flows EUR thousand 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2023 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2022 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2022 Cash flow from operating activities Cash receipts from transactions in forestry 72,113 46,619 140,099 Cash receipts from transactions in land sales 968 3,559 5,201 Cash receipts from other operating income 3,152 3,096 24,272 Cash paid to suppliers and employees -28,737 -23,433 -49,356 Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes 47,496 29,841 120,217 Interest paid, interest-bearing debt -8,536 -1,390 -9,191 Interest received -142 -2,628 -4,405 Other financial expenses -1,016 -540 -798 Interest received 788 113 428 Income taxes -20,783 -19,602 -41,294 Cash flow from operating activities 17,807 5,794 64,956 Cash flow from investing activities Investments in biological assets -43,872 -23,674 -67,094 Investments in tangible assets, forestland -5,422 -2,926 -8,293 Investments in other tangible and intangible assets -868 -669 -3,466 Investments in money market funds -576 Proceeds from sale of unlisted securities 4,724 6,690 Cash flow from investing activities -50,738 -22,545 -72,162 Cash flow from financing activities Withdrawal of long-term loans Repayment of long-term loans -3 Withdrawal of short-term loans 79,485 62,961 70,000 Repayment of short-term loans Repayment of leasing liabilities -174 -177 -343 Dividends paid -60,000 -60,000 -60,000 Cash flow from financing activities 19,311 2,784 9,654 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -13,620 -13,967 2,448 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 19,244 16,802 16,802 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -21 1 -6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,604 2,836 19,244



