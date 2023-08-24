

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering group Hunting plc (HTG.L) Thursday reported a profit in its first half, compared to last year's loss with strong growth in revenues.



Separately, Hunting announced that it has commenced a further restructuring of its operating footprint, in addition to disposing of its legacy non-core exploration and production assets.



The move is part of a wider programme to drive higher operational efficiencies and reduce future cost outflows.



First-half earnings per share were 9.6 US cents, compared to last year's loss of 2.4 US cents per share. The prior year's adjusted loss was 0.5 US cents per share.



Operating profit surged to $26.2 million from $1.7 million a year ago. EBITDA was $48.7 million, compared to last year's $23.6 million.



Revenue for the period increased 42 percent to $477.8 million from $336.1 million in the previous year. Order book surged 63 percent to $529.7 million from $325.9 million a year ago.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.0 cents per share, which represents an 11 percent increase over the interim dividend paid in 2022. The dividend will be paid in Sterling on October 27.



