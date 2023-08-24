Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Countdown läuft ab! Nur noch Tage oder Stunden bis zur Stunde der Wahrheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2023 | 09:02
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Radix Dlt: Radix Announces Irreversible Update Prior To Babylon Mainnet Migration

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Radix Publishing, a publisher of code for the Layer 1 smart contract platform Radix, is thrilled to announce that configuration for the final Olympia Protocol Update will be released at the end of August 2023. This signifies an irreversible move towards Radix's Babylon Mainnet network migration at the end of September.

Birth Of The Radix Ecosystem - A Radically Better User and Developer Experience

Radix's Babylon Mainnet network migration in September will mark the birth of the Radix ecosystem, with 50+ projects scheduled to launch over Q4 2023, including DEXs, stablecoins, money markets, games, NFT marketplaces, and more. An entirely novel DeFi ecosystem is forming with powers never before seen in Web3.

Each one of these 50+ projects offers something unique as Radix is not a copy-and-paste smart contract platform. These projects are launching on Radix because it enables a Web3 user experience your friends and family could confidently use; and an experience for developers that increases their productivity by an average of five times over Ethereum, while reducing the chances for DeFi hacks and exploits.

This giant leap in user and developer experience has not come overnight, but is the result of more than 10 years of R&D that is now, in September, coming to fruition.

Olympia to Babylon - The "Full Stack" for DeFi and Web3

The first version of the Radix Public Network, Olympia, was successfully launched on July 28th, 2021.

Olympia demonstrated the robustness of core Radix technologies such as native assets, delegated proof of stake, and Cerberus consensus. Olympia has processed more than 2m transactions with 100% uptime since its launch. With the final Olympia Protocol Update scheduled for release at the end of August, Olympia will irreversibly give way to the Babylon Mainnet network.

Smartsette PR Group, Thursday, August 24, 2023, Press release picture

Babylon marks the launch of Radix's "Full Stack" for DeFi and Web3, that will include the Radix Wallet, empowering users with human-readable transactions, trade guarantees, Native Assets, Smart Accounts, and Personas; all wrapped in a mobile-first experience that can switch seamlessly to desktop when needed.

For developers, Babylon sees the production launch of the Scrypto programming language and smart contracts executing in the Radix Engine virtual machine. This event inaugurates a new asset-oriented paradigm for developing Web3 and DeFi with assets, such as tokens and NFTs, as first-class features of the programming environment.

About Radix (XRD)

Radix is a full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform offering a radically better experience for users and developers. With Radix, users can confidently use Web3 and DeFi with the Radix Wallet; and for developers, they can intuitively build secure, production-ready dApps with the asset-oriented Scrypto programming language.

For more information, please visit: https://www.radixdlt.com/full-stack/ and https://www.radixdlt.com/radfi

Contact:

Regina Sadykova
regina(at)smartsette.com
+13107185907

SOURCE: Radix Dlt

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/776414/Radix-Announces-Irreversible-Update-Prior-To-Babylon-Mainnet-Migration

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.