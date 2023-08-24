Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24
[24.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,139,000.00
EUR
0
212,609,390.10
8.8077
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
896,140.73
88.9029
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
399,600.00
EUR
0
41,055,304.26
102.741
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,971,049.64
108.0903
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,955,687.75
105.7116
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,505,015.08
102.5526
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,149,753.14
96.5838
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
63,183,288.54
9.1761
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
29,751,123.57
9.9733
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.08.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,588,672.15
9.8377