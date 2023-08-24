DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Aug-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.4167 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 689189 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 266704 EQS News ID: 1710455 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)