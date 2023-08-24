IFS Cloud ERP to enhance control and drive efficiency for Tele2

IFS's Telco specific ERP solution will support finance, supply chain, sales and service management amid leading telco's digital transformation

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Tele2, the leading Swedish integrated telecommunications services provider, is set to implement the latest version of IFS Cloud to enable Tele2 for further improvements of its core operations and to enhance more possibilities within their 5G offering.

The implementation of IFS Cloud will support the simplification of processes across Tele2's operations, thereby driving continuous automation. It provides a single operational view, giving the Tele2 further control over its business processes.

IFS Cloud also supports operational efficiency by enabling Tele2 to manage their entire value chain, all-in-one, including retail operations, supply chain with tight integration to third party logistic providers (3PL), and finance with support for projects and services.

Yogesh Malik, Executive Vice President CTIO, Tele2, said: "On our journey to becoming the leading telco in the Nordic and Baltic regions, we understand that business systems are extremely vital for the new digital age. Focusing on continuous simplification, automation, and building a sustainable architecture we are looking forward to partnering with IFS for the implementation of their latest solution."

IFS's combination of Telecom specific capabilities, and composable platform helps communications service providers (CSP), infrastructure organizations and operators to manage the complete project, asset, and service lifecycle. With existing telecom customers such as Eltel, Proximus and many more, IFS provides telecom customers with cutting-edge capabilities that deliver differentiation and competitive advantage.

Elni Kullmer, President, North & Central Europe, IFS, said: "Tele2 is aiming to build Sweden's best 5G network while also executing on an IT transformation that will improve every step of the digital customer journey and experience. To do that, they will need to seamlessly scale their systems and differentiate their offering by branching out into new markets with 5G applications like drones, manufacturing, aerospace, and transport. IFS can help guide them on their way because we have deep industry knowledge in many of these industries, together with the capability they need in IFS Cloud to make fast and agile cross-industry connections."

In addition to IFS Cloud, Tele2 has also purchased IFS Success, a set of services that help businesses to succeed in uncertain times by closely following defined outcome based KPIs that secures the business transformation success.

IFS will implement and roll out the solution across Sweden.

About Tele2

Tele2's purpose is to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. Ever since Tele2 was founded in 1993, the company continued to challenge prevailing norms and dusty monopolies. Today its networks enable mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony, data network services, TV, streaming and global IoT solutions for millions of customers. It drives growth through customer satisfaction and smart combined offerings. Tele2 has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1996. In 2022, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 28 billion and reported an underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 10 billion. For more information, please visit http://www.tele2.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognised leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

