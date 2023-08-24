As part of Ultimovacs' Q223 results, management recapped recent clinical activities. This included the topline readout for NIPU (metastatic pleural mesothelioma), completion of patient enrolment for FOCUS (head and neck cancer) and updated positive data from the UV1-103 Phase I trial (malignant melanoma). We believe the upcoming readouts from the Phase II trials represent major catalysts for the company, and the immunotherapy field in general. Particular focus should be paid to the full NIPU data set (especially OS data) expected in Q423. Additionally, INITIUM (malignant melanoma) topline results are now expected in H124. Net cash as of Q2 of NOK344.1m is anticipated to fund operations into H224 and through key readouts for three (of the five ongoing clinical trials) UV1 Phase II trials. We value Ultimovacs at NOK7.5bn or NOK219 per share.

