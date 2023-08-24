Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 23 August 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 23 August 2023 618.67 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 611.19 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

24 August 2023