Donnerstag, 24.08.2023

WKN: 883329 | ISIN: SE0000102824 | Ticker-Symbol: NCNB
Berlin
24.08.23
10:27 Uhr
0,532 Euro
-0,004
-0,75 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.08.2023 | 10:54
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2023

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Continued divestments in a strong vessel market

  • Total income
    Q2: SEK 114.7 (180.8) million
    HY1: SEK 210.3 (304.9) million
  • EBITDA
    Q2: SEK 72.1 (102.7) million
    HY1: SEK 109.8 (132.4) million
  • Result before tax
    Q2: SEK 43.3 (36.5) million
    HY1: SEK 46.3 (6.0) million
  • Result per share after tax
    Q2: SEK 0.78 (0.75)
    HY1: SEK 0.84 (0.11)

Events in the second quarter

  • Sale and delivery of Stena Penguin.

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Sale of Stena Premium and Stena Progress.
  • Delivery to the buyers of Stena Premium.

Key figures Jan-Jun 2023

  • Total income, SEK million: 210.3 (304.9)
    of which result from ship sales 118.4 (39.0)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 109.8 (132.4)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 10.5 (13.8)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 69.2 (46.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 46.3 (6.0)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 40.0 (5.2)
  • Equity ratio, %: 55 (20)
  • Return on equity, %: 39 (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 189.7 (88.9)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.84 (0.11)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 9.78 (7.18)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 24 August 2023 at 10.00 CEST.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Mob: +46 704 855 188
E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3822896/2248242.pdf

Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 January'"30 June 2023 (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/3822896-0-png,c3208872

3822896_0.png

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3822896/9ec97f6a8bcb9f98.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release Q2 2023 - 20230824

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/interim-report-1-january30-june-2023-301909021.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
