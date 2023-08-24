GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Continued divestments in a strong vessel market

Events in the second quarter

Sale and delivery of Stena Penguin.

Events after the end of the quarter

Sale of Stena Premium and Stena Progress .

and . Delivery to the buyers of Stena Premium.

Key figures Jan-Jun 2023

Total income, SEK million: 210.3 (304.9)

of which result from ship sales 118.4 (39.0)

of which result from ship sales 118.4 (39.0) EBITDA, SEK million: 109.8 (132.4)

EBITDA, USD million: 10.5 (13.8)

Operating result, SEK million: 69.2 (46.5)

Result before tax, SEK million: 46.3 (6.0)

Result after tax, SEK million: 40.0 (5.2)

Equity ratio, %: 55 (20)

Return on equity, %: 39 (neg)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 189.7 (88.9)

Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.84 (0.11)

Equity per share, SEK: 9.78 (7.18)

Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 24 August 2023 at 10.00 CEST.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Mob: +46 704 855 188

E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88 938 661

Mob: +46 704 85 50 07

E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3822896/2248242.pdf Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 January'"30 June 2023 (PDF) https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/3822896-0-png,c3208872 3822896_0.png https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3822896/9ec97f6a8bcb9f98.pdf Concordia Maritime - Press release Q2 2023 - 20230824

