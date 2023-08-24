LONGi holds a successful workshop unveiling its advanced solar technologies in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, held a workshop in Jordan with its partner Middle East Solar Stores. This event was under the theme "Advanced Technologies on Solar Systems". Experts, researchers, and solar installers came to learn about new solar technologies and how they can help the energy transition in Jordan.

The event took place in Amman, Jordan where professionals from the solar energy sector congregated to discuss the most recent advancements in solar photovoltaic technologies. Collaboratively, the LONGi team joined forces with esteemed solar specialists and installers from Jordan, uniting under a shared objective: the enhancement of solar technologies within the Jordanian landscape.

Strides of considerable magnitude have been taken by Jordan in the realm of renewable energy, with a resolute aim of attaining a 50% energy share sourced from renewables by the year 2030. In pursuit of this objective, LONGi assumes a pivotal role, actively contributing to the realization of this ambition through the provision of solar energy solutions.

During the workshop sessions, attendees were educated by LONGi's experts on the products in solar market: the Hi-MO 6 modules. A primary focus was placed on the Hi-MO 6 module, which has been purposefully designed for the worldwide distributed consumer market. Leveraging LONGi's advanced high-efficiency HPBC cell technology, the Hi-MO 6 module attains an impressive peak efficiency of 22.8% during mass production. Crafted to cater to the diverse requirements of clients, the Hi-MO 6 not only offers heightened efficiency, safety, and visual appeal but also demonstrates exceptional performance in scenarios characterized by elevated temperatures and reduced sunlight exposure. Furthermore, modules featuring the HPBC cell technology exhibit superior power retention even as they age. Notably, in extensive global power generation simulations, the Hi-MO 6 modules have exhibited a substantial power generation superiority when compared to alternative products.

LONGi remains dedicated to bolstering solar photovoltaic endeavors in Jordan. The workshop yielded remarkable success, exemplifying LONGi's relentless commitment to elevating solar technology to new heights. This significant event marks a stride towards a cleaner and more promising future, symbolizing LONGi's resolute efforts to contribute positively to the betterment of our collective environment.

