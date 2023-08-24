

- BARCLAYS CUTS DERWENT LONDON PRICE TARGET TO 2040 (2200) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS ADRIATIC METALS PRICE TARGET TO 260 (270) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES PENNON GROUP TO 'OUTPERFORM' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 760 (900) P, - UBS CUTS SPIRAX-SARCO PRICE TARGET TO 11700 (12150) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES KINGFISHER PRICE TARGET TO 225 (220) PENCE - 'SELL' - UBS RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 350 (200) PENCE - 'BUY'



