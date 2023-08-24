The recently launched OPPO Pad 2 boasts innovative features including an industry-first 7:5 aspect ratio display for a comfortable reading experience and expanded viewing area

The tablet is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform, offering a top-tier performance and a large 9510mAh battery with 67 SUPERVOOC flash charge for extended usage and quick charging

Furthermore, the tablet support Multi-Screen Connect 2.0 for seamless multi-device interaction, enhancing productivity

With its unparalleled combination of features, the cutting-edge OPPO Pad 2 raises the bar for flagship tablets worldwide

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the global technology brand, recently unveiled its newest tablet in the UAE, the OPPO Pad 2. Boasting an industry-first 7:5 aspect ratio display, a powerful Dimensity 9000 platform, and an upgraded operating and interaction experience, the OPPO Pad 2 sets a new benchmark for the global flagship tablet market with its innovative features.

An industry-first 7:5 aspect ratio display for an unprecedented viewing experience

The OPPO Pad 2 is the first tablet with a 7:5 aspect ratio display, sharing a similar aspect ratio to PCs, A4 paper, and books, thus offering users a comfortable and familiar reading experience. Compared to conventional 16:10 Android tablets, the OPPO Pad 2 offers nearly 10% expanded viewing area. Furthermore, the aspect ratio remains consistent at around 7:5 whether in full screen or split-screen mode, ensuring ratio consistency across various modes.

The 11.61-inch screen boasts flagship-level parameters, including a high resolution of 2800x2000 for ultra-clarity and enhanced image details. It supports a 144Hz ultra-high refresh rate and five levels of adaptive refresh rate adjustment for smoother visuals and more efficient power consumption. The display achieves ultra-high colour accuracy with ?E<2 colour tuning, delivering more lifelike, vibrant visuals with support for 1.07 billion colours. Additionally, it is certified by TÜV Rheinland to meet the Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) standard, enabling users to comfortably enjoy visual content for longer stretches of time.

For a more immersive entertainment experience, the OPPO Pad 2 is equipped with four symmetrical-placed speakers with 8.0cc sound cavity, along with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos®. These elements work together to delivering theater-like audiovisual enjoyment with vivid pictures and captivating audio.

Top-tier hardware for a superior performance

The OPPO Pad 2 is also among the first tablets to integrate the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform, built upon advanced 4nm process technology. Paired with LPDDR5 high-speed memory and UFS3.1 flash memory, the platform offers industry-leading performance with efficient power consumption, ensuring smooth operations even with resource-intensive apps and multitasking.

For those who rely on a tablet for work and entertainment throughout the day, the OPPO Pad 2 features an extended battery life of up to 12.4 hours of continuous video playback on a full charge, thanks to its large 9510mAh battery. Moreover, the tablet boasts the incredible 67W SUPERVOOC flash charge, recharging the battery back to 100% in just 81 minutes, eliminating battery life concerns for users.

Smarter and more efficient work across multiple devices

The new OPPO Pad 2 provides an intuitive and seamless experience for working across multiple devices. With Multi-Screen Connect 2.0, the tablet seamlessly connects to any smartphone using the same OPPO account via Bluetooth, allowing users to gain full access to communication features like calls, texts, and internet using the phone's data directly from the tablet. This eliminates the need to switch devices and boosts productivity.

Multi-device interaction is made even more convenient and efficient, supporting real-time viewing, editing, and saving of videos, photos, and files on either device. Moreover, notifications and apps from the phone can also be displayed and operated on the OPPO Pad 2 in real-time through Screen Mirroring, enhancing multi-device workflows.

Similar convenience can also be found through continuous screencast. This feature enables users to seamlessly switch from watching videos on their phone to the larger OPPO Pad 2 screen without interruptions, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted flow of content across devices.

Designed with a thin, lightweight metal unibody

Despite all the features packed into the OPPO Pad 2, the tablet is designed to be thin and lightweight, with a thickness of just 6.54 mm and a weight of 552 g. The OPPO Pad 2 boasts a durable gray-colour metal unibody, with a curved middle-frame for a visually thinner appearance and a comfortable grip. On the back, a unique metallic texture surrounding the camera adds a premium aesthetic and more comfortable in-hand feel to the device.

Market Availability

The OPPO Pad 2 is available to purchase in the UAE across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores at retail price of Dhs1,899.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193456/OPPO_Pad_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oppo-pad-2-sets-a-new-benchmark-for-the-global-flagship-tablet-market-301909046.html