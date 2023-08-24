Trans American Aquaculture, Inc: Trans American Aquaculture Successfully Completes Audit and Advances Toward Full Reporting Status

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / Trans American Aquaculture (Ticker:GRPS), a leading player in sustainable aquaculture, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its comprehensive audit, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards becoming a fully reporting company. With a steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and innovation, Trans American Aquaculture is poised to further elevate its position in the micro cap stocks market.

The completion of the audit underscores Trans American Aquaculture's dedication to upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and investor confidence. This meticulous audit process, covering multiple fiscal years, reinforces the company's commitment to transparency and provides shareholders

and investors with a comprehensive view of its financial health.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our audit, a testament to our unwavering commitment to transparency and financial accountability," stated Adam Thomas, CEO of Trans American Aquaculture. "This achievement positions us for further growth and enhances our credibility

within the investment community."

With the audit now finalized, Trans American Aquaculture is well on track to achieve its goal of becoming a fully reporting company by the fourth quarter of this year. This transition not only reflects the company's maturity but also enhances its attractiveness to potential investors seeking opportunities in the micro cap stocks market.

"We are excited about the future prospects as a fully reporting company, and we believe this milestone will reinforce investor confidence and open new avenues for growth," added Adam Thomas. "Our team's dedication, coupled with our innovative aquaculture practices, positions us strongly for success."

Trans American Aquaculture's journey toward full reporting aligns with its broader vision of becoming a trailblazer in the sustainable aquaculture industry. With a focus on responsible farming practices, technological innovation, and market demand, the company is poised to reshape the future of seafood

production.

For more information about Trans American Aquaculture and its sustainable aquaculture practices, please visit https://transamaqua.com/.

Stay updated on the latest news and progress by following the company on Twitter @TransAmAqua.

About Trans American Aquaculture:

Trans American Aquaculture (Ticker:GRPS) is a leading sustainable aquaculture company committed to meeting the increasing global demand for responsibly sourced seafood. With advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities, and a dedication to environmental sustainability, the company is revolutionizing the shrimp farming industry. Trans American Aquaculture strives to provide high-quality, eco-friendly shrimp to consumers while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and ethical practices.

Press Contact:

Nicholas Coriano

Investor Relations

Cervitude IR

nick@cervitude.com

SOURCE: Trans American Aquaculture, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776344/Trans-American-Aquaculture-TickerGRPS-Successfully-Completes-Audit-and-Advances-Toward-Full-Reporting-Status