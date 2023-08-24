BEK.news: BEK TV Kicks Off High School Football Season

Expands Coverage With Live Telecasts

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / BEK TV, the largest broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in North Dakota since 2006, is thrilled to announce the kickoff of the high school football season. BEK Sports Network is recognized as the state's premier sports broadcaster, bringing more than 400 live events to the screens of sports fans each year. With a commitment to ensuring fans have access to high-quality sports content, BEK is continuing to innovate and expand its offerings to serve a growing audience of dedicated viewers.

Friday Night Lights

As part of this commitment, BEK has recently purchased the television station KNGF in Grand Forks, allowing for an even wider reach of its live broadcasts. With this acquisition, BEK TV is now available through all cable providers, online, and through the BEK Play app, giving sports enthusiasts across the state the ability to watch games wherever they are.

"We're incredibly excited to be kicking off another high school football season," says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer of BEK TV. "Our expansion into Grand Forks with the purchase of KNGF and the availability of BEK TV on all cable providers, as well as online and through our BEK Play app, demonstrates our dedication to ensuring fans have access to their favorite teams and events no matter where they are in the state."

The BEK Play app allows viewers to watch games live from anywhere in the world. Whether you're a grandparent watching your grandchild play from across the country or a sports enthusiast catching up on your favorite team while on vacation, BEK Play makes sure you're able to watch every moment.

For more information on BEK TV, to view the full schedule of live events or to download the BEK Play app, visit www.bek.tv.

