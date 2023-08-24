Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2023) - In an exciting collaboration that merges a legacy of sporting excellence with health-conscious snacking, KUDO Snacks proudly announces its official partnership with USC Athletics. This partnership, set to debut in the upcoming 2023-24 academic year, has been unveiled by USC Sports Properties, the exclusive multi-media rights holder of USC Athletics and a division of Playfly Sports. With a shared commitment to redefine the boundaries of what's possible, KUDO Snacks and USC Athletics are poised to revolutionize the game-day experience.





Ryan Lewis, CEO of KUDO Snacks, said, "KUDO is excited to partner with USC. USC's pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering top-tier products. USC's legacy as the mecca of American College football and one of the premier college football programs of all time, inspires us to raise the bar even higher with the newest "better-for you" snack on the market. Together, we're set to make a lasting impact, leaving a trail of greatness on and off the field."

Brydon Cotter, President of KUDO Snacks: "At KUDO, our Protein Popcorn tastes delicious and contributes to the overall well-being of our customers. Partnering with USC, a university known for its commitment to academic and sport excellence, aligns perfectly with our values. This collaboration will not only elevate KUDO's visibility but will also deliciously foster healthy snacking with the USC network of students, athletes, alumni, and fans."

The synergistic partnership between KUDO Snacks and USC Athletics extends beyond a title. As the Official Protein Popcorn of USC Athletics, KUDO Snacks will take center stage through captivating digital displays within and around USC's athletic venues. Event attendees will also have the chance to experience KUDO's innovative Protein Popcorn through enticing sampling opportunities at various sporting events and game days. KUDO will also be featured across social media platforms and integrate with the spirited student section.

"We are excited to welcome KUDO Snacks in as a new partner to the USC Trojans," said Drew DeHart, Vice President/General Manager of USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports. "KUDO Snacks and USC Athletics are both represented by the enduring spirit and innovation that will help launch Trojan fans into a new era of game day snacking."

As anticipation builds for the USC Trojans' highly anticipated football season opener against the San Jose State Spartans on August 26, the excitement extends beyond the field. With the innovative partnership between KUDO Snacks and USC Athletics coming to life, fans, athletes, and snack enthusiasts alike eagerly await a new era of game-day experiences that seamlessly blend health-conscious choices with the thrill of sporting excellence. This dynamic collaboration is set to create a lasting impact, enhancing not only the gameday atmosphere but also the way we enjoy and savor snacks in the world of collegiate athletics.

About KUDO Snacks

KUDO Snacks is an innovative snack company that is revolutionizing the snacking industry with its Protein Popcorn. Unlike traditional protein snacks, KUDO Protein Popcorn is not only deliciously packed with irresistible flavor but also infused with 10 grams of protein per bag, catering to the essential nutrients health-conscious consumers seek. What sets KUDO apart is its proprietary kettle-popped process, outshining the commonly used air-popped method favored by other industry leaders. Catering to the growing demand for nutritious, and tasty snacks, KUDO Protein Popcorn is made in the USA from yellow Nebraska kernels, it is also gluten-free, whole grain, and keto-friendly. KUDO presents an unparalleled opportunity for everyone to experience a new era of guilt-free snacking.

About USC Sports Properties

USC Sports Properties is the locally-based, exclusive multimedia rightsholder for USC Athletics. As a part of the Playfly Sports Properties portfolio of nearly 40 collegiate and high school state association properties, the USC Sports Properties team connects brands to USC's passionate and deeply-rooted fanbase. Through broadcast, in-arena, experiential, and technology-based marketing and media solutions, Playfly Sports Properties' fully scalable platform provides marketers unparalleled access to the most highly engaged audiences on a local and national level. Playfly Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports.

Connect with the USC Sports Properties team by visiting www.playfly.com/properties.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand, and network. Believing in 'Fandom as a Service' and focusing on a consultative, data driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage. Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners with approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit www.playfly.com.

