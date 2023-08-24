Delivery Drones Market Reach $10.47 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global delivery drones market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 42.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years as more businesses adopt them for their operations. The market has evolved from the initial generation of drones, which offered basic controls and remote-controlled aircraft, to the latest generation 7 drones that feature advanced capabilities, such as 3D robotics, gimbals, high-quality video recording, artificial intelligence (AI), safety modes, increased carrying capacity, and more. These smart drones come with built-in protections and compliance technology, intelligent precision sensors, and self-monitoring capabilities, representing major advancements in drone technology.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on drone type, the multirotor wing segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to their utilization in various industries, such as e-commerce, quick service restaurants (QSR), and healthcare, enabling efficient and timely deliveries

Based on component, the service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 49% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the growing demand for efficient and fast last-mile delivery solutions, particularly in urban areas

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to pertaining technological advancements in the region

In addition, the rising trend of online grocery shopping in countries like India, South Korea, Australia, and others is expected to drive significant growth in the regional market

Read 300-page market research report, "Delivery Drones Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Services), By Application (Agriculture, Healthcare), By Drone Type, By Range, By Payload, By Duration, By Operation Mode, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Delivery Drones Market Growth & Trends

These advancements are expected to create new opportunities in various sectors, including delivery, transportation, military applications, commercial industries, and more. Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased use of drones for the delivery of a wide range of medical equipment, cargo, and packages, as compared to older delivery channels, to increase emphasis on contactless delivery to remote and inaccessible areas leading to augmented product demand in the peak of the pandemic. Similarly, the continued trend led to massive investment in technology implementation for drone delivery when many operators completed test flights. With an increased demand for global drone delivery services, various countries are easing regulations to support various drone operations in their airspace.

This, in turn, is expected to accelerate drone purchase growth over the forecast period to offer new delivery routes for remote areas. In addition, the growing product adoption across various industries, coupled with their impressive real-world performance and technological advancements, is anticipated to drive market growth in the near future. Moreover, enterprises are focused on launching new products to implement comprehensive solutions. For instance, in May 2023, A2Z Drone Delivery, a commercial drone delivery systems provider, unveiled their latest long-range last-mile delivery drone called the RDSX Pelican. This flagship drone boasts a payload capacity of up to five kilograms and a significant range of 40 kilometers (24.8 miles). Such advancements by key players are expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Delivery Drones Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 873.4 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 10.47 billion Growth rate CAGR of 42.6% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Delivery Drones Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global delivery drones market based on component, drone type, range, payload, duration, operation mode, application, and region

Delivery Drones Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Delivery Drones Market - Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Multi-rotor Wing

Fixed Wing

Hybrid Wing

Delivery Drones Market - Delivery Drones Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Less than or Equal to 25 Km

More than 25 Km

Delivery Drones Market - Payload Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Less than 2 Kg

2 Kg to 5 Kg

More than 5 Kg

Delivery Drones Market - Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Less than 30 minutes

More than 30 minutes

Delivery Drones Market - Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Remotely Piloted

Partially Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Delivery Drones Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Food & Beverages

Military & Defense

Agriculture

Others

Delivery Drones Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in Delivery Drones Market

Airbus SAS

Amazon.com, Inc.

The Boeing Company

DHL International GmbH

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flytrex Inc.

Skycart Inc.

Wingcopter GmbH

Wing Aviation LLC

Matternet Inc.

Zipline International Inc.

Fli Drone

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

FedEx Corp.

